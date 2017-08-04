Photo: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at a briefing on leaks of classified material threatening national security at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., August 4, 2017. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)
Attorney General cracks down on leakers
Jeff Sessions says the Department of Justice is open for business when it comes to ferreting out leakers, and he says he may also go after the press. He’s also instructed prosecutors to accept fewer plea deals and go for maximum sentences.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Department of Justice is open for business when it comes to ferreting out leakers, and he says he may also go after the press. We talk about that and his push to change the way prosecutors across the country operate. He’s instructed them to accept fewer plea deals and go for maximum sentences.
Nazgol Ghandnoosh, The Sentencing Project (@NazgolG)
Josh Gerstein, Politico (@joshgerstein)
Justice Dept., Under Siege From Trump, Plows Ahead With His Agenda
The Shadow Civil Rights Division
The Cal State university system announced it will no longer require incoming freshmen with poor math and english skills to take remedial courses. It’s an effort to boost graduation rates. But will that mean lowering standards?
Scott Jaschik, Editor for Inside Higher Ed. (@scottjaschik)
More:
Cal State will no longer require placement exams and remedial classes for freshmen
Our film critics discuss “Detroit,” which centers on the Detroit riots of summer 1967 the Algiers Motel incident that left three black men killed; “The Dark Tower,” adapted from the series by Stephen King and starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey; and “Kidnap,” an action flick with a female lead.
Alonso Duralde, Film Critic (@ADuralde)
Dave White, Film Critic (@dlelandwhite)
Brian Tyree Henry plays the rapper Paper Boi on FX’s “Atlanta.” He got an Emmy nomination for his appearance on NBC’s “This Is Us.” He was also part of the original cast of “Book of Mormon” on Broadway.
Brian Tyree Henry is one of the stars of the critically acclaimed
show "Atlanta.” (Photo by Deborah Lopez)
Bryan Tyree Henry, actor in FX’s “Atlanta”
