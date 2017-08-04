Attorney General cracks down on leakers

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Department of Justice is open for business when it comes to ferreting out leakers, and he says he may also go after the press. We talk about that and his push to change the way prosecutors across the country operate. He’s instructed them to accept fewer plea deals and go for maximum sentences.

Guests:

Nazgol Ghandnoosh, The Sentencing Project (@NazgolG)

Josh Gerstein, Politico (@joshgerstein)

More:

Justice Dept., Under Siege From Trump, Plows Ahead With His Agenda

The Shadow Civil Rights Division

