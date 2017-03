In East LA, young women of color have formed a cycling group called Ovarian Psycos. Many of them are trying to recover from trauma and abuse. The collective has become a safe space for them to support each other. But they’ve been criticized for being too aggressive and even violent. They’re the subject of a new documentary called “Ovarian Psycos,” airing on PBS on March 27th.



The Ovarian Psycos in East LA (Photo by Michael Rains)

Guests:

Andi Xoch, Original Ovarian Psyco member

Kate Trumbull-LaValle, Co-director, “Ovarian Psycos”

More:

Ovarian Psycos: Unapologetic women activists on two wheels