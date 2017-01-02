Awards season, and the best movies of 2016

Nominations are out for the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Industry watchers are already making Oscar picks.

Critics have called Moonlight one of the best films of 2016. It tells the story of Chiron, a poor, gay African-American in Miami.

In The Night Manager, intelligence agents recruit a hotel night manager to infiltrate the network of an international arms dealer. The $30 million production is as sleek and action-packed as any Bond film.

New York congressman Anthony Weiner was forced to resign in 2011, then he ran for Mayor of New York two years later. A documentary called Weiner looks at his campaign.

Photo courtesy of The Golden Globes

