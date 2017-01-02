ON AIR
Awards season, and the best movies of 2016

For a special holiday show, Press Play talks about the significance of movie awards, and we revisit some of our best film interviews of 2016.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jan 02, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Nominations are out for the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Industry watchers are already making Oscar picks.

Critics have called Moonlight one of the best films of 2016. It tells the story of Chiron, a poor, gay African-American in Miami.

In The Night Manager, intelligence agents recruit a hotel night manager to infiltrate the network of an international arms dealer. The $30 million production is as sleek and action-packed as any Bond film.

New York congressman Anthony Weiner was forced to resign in 2011, then he ran for Mayor of New York two years later. A documentary called Weiner looks at his campaign.

Photo courtesy of The Golden Globes

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy

The business of movie awards 8 MIN, 20 SEC

Awards season is underway. Nominations are out for the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Even though Oscar nominations won’t be announced for another few weeks, industry watchers are already making Oscar picks.

Guests:
Kim Masters, host, 'The Business' (@kimmasters)

‘Moonlight’ draws on the real life of its director 16 MIN, 1 SEC

Critics called “Moonlight” one of the best films of 2016. It tells the story of Chiron, a poor, gay African-American in Miami. We see Chiron as a child bullied by his classmates and raised by a drug-addicted mother; a teen exploring masculinity and love; and an adult performing an identity that helps him deal with his pain.

Guests:
Barry Jenkins, filmmaker (@BandryBarry)

Susanne Bier on directing the Bond-like ‘Night Manager’ 14 MIN, 36 SEC

“The Night Manager” is a six-part miniseries based on the John le Carré novel of the same name. In the story, intelligence agents recruit a hotel night manager to infiltrate the network of an international arms dealer. Tom Hiddleston plays the night manager and he’s rumored to be the next James Bond. The $30 million production is as sleek and action-packed as any Bond film.

Guests:
Susanne Bier, Director

Anthony Weiner bares all in documentary 14 MIN, 35 SEC

A lewd photo that appeared briefly on Twitter launched Anthony Weiner into the national spotlight. The New York congressman was forced to resign in 2011, then ran for Mayor of New York two years later. He gave a former staffer unprecedented access to his campaign. The result is a documentary called “Weiner.”

Guests:
Josh Kriegman, documentary director and producer (@jkriegman)
Elyse Sternberg, filmmaker

