ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Backroom deals between animal shelters and dog breeders

Dog rescue groups have long denounced commercial breeders for mistreating animals. But one reporter found that some of the same rescue groups who criticize breeders are buying dogs from them at auctions, sometimes for thousands of dollars, and selling them as rescue dogs.

NEWS 24

Apr 12, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo of a poodle seeking a view leaps inside its enclosure at Sugarfork by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post.

How would foreign policy change under Mike Pompeo? 5 MIN

Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo faced a heated Senate confirmation hearing today. Pompeo is a former Kansas congressman, and current CIA director. He’s made incendiary remarks against Muslims, against same sex marriage and against climate change. In the past, he supported enhanced interrogation techniques that some have described as torture. We find out what he told senators about how he would handle Syria, North Korea and Russia.

Guests:
Henry Jackson, Politico (@henrycjjackson)

More:
Pompeo ducks and contradicts in testy confirmation hearing

What the California National Guard will do at the border 5 MIN

California Governor Jerry Brown says he’ll comply with President Trump’s request to add more troops at the U.S.-Mexico border. Brown says he’ll send an additional 400 National Guard troops. Around 200 are already there. But the troops will not enforce federal immigration laws or build a border wall.

Guests:
Manny Fernandez, New York Times (@mannyNYT)

Why some people buy dogs from puppy mills but say they're rescue dogs 5 MIN

Dog rescue groups have long denounced commercial breeders for mistreating animals. But one reporter found that some of the same rescue groups who criticize breeders are buying dogs from them at auctions, sometimes for thousands of dollars, and selling them as rescue dogs.


A poodle seeking a view leaps inside its enclosure at Sugarfork.
By Salwan Georges/The Washington Post.

Guests:
Kim Kavin, author of “The Dog Merchants: Inside the Big Business of Breeders, Pet Stores and Rescuers”

More:
Dog rescuers, flush with donations, buy animals from the breeders they scorn

The last Nazi war criminal in the U.S. 5 MIN

Jakiw Palij is the last Nazi war criminal in America. Palij was an armed guard in a forced labor camp in eastern Poland. In one horrific incident at that camp, 6000 Jewish prisoners were shot on one day in 1943. Palij has been living in New York illegally for the last 15 years. There’s a standing order to deport him for lying on his immigration form. So what’s the holdup?


Eli Rosenbaum is director of the Human Rights and Special Prosecutions
Section at the Justice Department. Credit: Dept. of Justice. 

Guests:
Eli Rosenbaum, the Justice Department

The strange journey of 'Louie Louie' 5 MIN

Three chords and a lot of teenage energy make “Louie Louie” one of those songs you can’t hear without smiling. But the version we know, performed by the Kingsmen, is not the original. Richard Berry, a black musician from South LA wrote the original, but he sold the rights to the song for $750 to buy an engagement ring because he was in love.

Guests:
David Weinberg, Producer (@randomtape)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
How to pitch KCRW
For The Curious Blog

How to pitch KCRW Have you pitched KCRW? Do you want to? We’re about to tell you some of the best ways to go about it. We recently hosted our first pitch panel, where… Read More

Apr 11, 2018

In Mexico City’s Little LA ‘it feels like a piece of the United States’
For The Curious Blog

In Mexico City’s Little LA ‘it feels like a piece of the United States’ Little L.A. doesn’t scream out at you at first. It’s located next to a large plaza, in the center of which is an historic arch commemorating the Mexican Revolution. In… Read More

Apr 10, 2018

Watch Live: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies on Capitol Hill
For The Curious Blog

Watch Live: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies on Capitol Hill April 11, 2018 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is appearing on Capitol Hill for a second day of hearings about protecting its users’ data. The House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing… Read More

Apr 10, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed