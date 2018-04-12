Photo of a poodle seeking a view leaps inside its enclosure at Sugarfork by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post.
Backroom deals between animal shelters and dog breeders
Dog rescue groups have long denounced commercial breeders for mistreating animals. But one reporter found that some of the same rescue groups who criticize breeders are buying dogs from them at auctions, sometimes for thousands of dollars, and selling them as rescue dogs.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo faced a heated Senate confirmation hearing today. Pompeo is a former Kansas congressman, and current CIA director. He’s made incendiary remarks against Muslims, against same sex marriage and against climate change. In the past, he supported enhanced interrogation techniques that some have described as torture. We find out what he told senators about how he would handle Syria, North Korea and Russia.
Guests:
Henry Jackson, Politico (@henrycjjackson)
More:
Pompeo ducks and contradicts in testy confirmation hearing
California Governor Jerry Brown says he’ll comply with President Trump’s request to add more troops at the U.S.-Mexico border. Brown says he’ll send an additional 400 National Guard troops. Around 200 are already there. But the troops will not enforce federal immigration laws or build a border wall.
Guests:
Manny Fernandez, New York Times (@mannyNYT)
A poodle seeking a view leaps inside its enclosure at Sugarfork.
By Salwan Georges/The Washington Post.
Guests:
Kim Kavin, author of “The Dog Merchants: Inside the Big Business of Breeders, Pet Stores and Rescuers”
More:
Dog rescuers, flush with donations, buy animals from the breeders they scorn
Jakiw Palij is the last Nazi war criminal in America. Palij was an armed guard in a forced labor camp in eastern Poland. In one horrific incident at that camp, 6000 Jewish prisoners were shot on one day in 1943. Palij has been living in New York illegally for the last 15 years. There’s a standing order to deport him for lying on his immigration form. So what’s the holdup?
Eli Rosenbaum is director of the Human Rights and Special Prosecutions
Section at the Justice Department. Credit: Dept. of Justice.
Guests:
Eli Rosenbaum, the Justice Department
Three chords and a lot of teenage energy make “Louie Louie” one of those songs you can’t hear without smiling. But the version we know, performed by the Kingsmen, is not the original. Richard Berry, a black musician from South LA wrote the original, but he sold the rights to the song for $750 to buy an engagement ring because he was in love.
Guests:
David Weinberg, Producer (@randomtape)
