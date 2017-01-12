Photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore; Ben Carson speaking at the 2015 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland.
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
Ben Carson and Mike Pompeo face confirmation hearings
Ben Carson has no experience running a government agency, but it looks like he will soon head the $47 billion Department of Housing and Urban Development. Also today, Donald Trump’s nominee for CIA director was questioned on his views on torture.
Photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore; Ben Carson speaking at the 2015 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland.
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
Ben Carson has no experience running a government agency. But it looks like he’ll soon be in charge of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, a $47 billion agency.
Guests:
Henry Grabar, Slate (@HenryGrabar)
Donald Trump’s nominee for CIA director has talked about the war against terrorism as a fight between radical Muslims and Christians. He’s also supported the use of so-called enhanced interrogation techniques.
Guests:
Lee Fang, The Intercept (@lhfang)
More:
Trump CIA Pick Mike Pompeo Depicted War on Terror as Islamic Battle Against Christianity
Our web guru talks about whether it’s time to retire the term “fake news,” and the chances that Mark Zuckerberg will run for president.
Guests:
Xeni Jardin, BoingBoing.net (@xeni)
Comedian-turned-podcaster Michael Ian Black has convinced some high profile guests to make startling confessions.
Guests:
Michael Ian Black, How to be Amazing (@michaelianblack)
The San Diego Chargers have announced they’re moving north to become the Los Angeles Chargers. But do Angelenos really want them?
Guests:
Bill Plaschke, Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times (@BillPlaschke)