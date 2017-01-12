ON AIR
Ben Carson and Mike Pompeo face confirmation hearings

Ben Carson has no experience running a government agency, but it looks like he will soon head the $47 billion Department of Housing and Urban Development. Also today, Donald Trump’s nominee for CIA director was questioned on his views on torture.

Jan 12, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore; Ben Carson speaking at the 2015 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland.

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy

With Ben Carson to lead HUD, what’s at stake for housing policy? 11 MIN, 12 SEC

Ben Carson has no experience running a government agency. But it looks like he’ll soon be in charge of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, a $47 billion agency.

Guests:
Henry Grabar, Slate (@HenryGrabar)

Mike Pompeo addresses torture and Russian hacking 7 MIN, 53 SEC

Donald Trump’s nominee for CIA director has talked about the war against terrorism as a fight between radical Muslims and Christians. He’s also supported the use of so-called enhanced interrogation techniques.

Guests:
Lee Fang, The Intercept (@lhfang)

More:
Trump CIA Pick Mike Pompeo Depicted War on Terror as Islamic Battle Against Christianity

Does the term 'fake news' mean anything? 7 MIN, 15 SEC

Our web guru talks about whether it’s time to retire the term “fake news,” and the chances that Mark Zuckerberg will run for president.

Guests:
Xeni Jardin, BoingBoing.net (@xeni)

Michael Ian Black teaches us how to be amazing 13 MIN, 28 SEC

Comedian-turned-podcaster Michael Ian Black has convinced some high profile guests to make startling confessions.

Guests:
Michael Ian Black, How to be Amazing (@michaelianblack)

Why it's a bad idea for the Chargers to move to LA 7 MIN, 40 SEC

The San Diego Chargers have announced they’re moving north to become the Los Angeles Chargers. But do Angelenos really want them?

Guests:
Bill Plaschke, Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times (@BillPlaschke)

More:
Chargers shouldn't look for a welcome wagon in L.A.

