Bill Cosby found guilty of sexual assault

Bill Cosby has been found guilty of drugging and raping Andrea Constand in a retrial. Cosby now faces up to 30 years in prison. His lawyer has promised an appeal.

Apr 26, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Cosby found guilty on three charges of sexual assault 10 MIN, 5 SEC

Bill Cosby has been found guilty of drugging and raping Andrea Constand in a retrial. Cosby now faces up to 30 years in prison. His lawyer has promised an appeal. At least 60 women have accused Cosby of drugging and raping them.


Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand embraces Special Prosecutor
Kristen Gibbons Feden during a news conference after a jury convicted
actor and comedian Bill Cosby for sexual assault during a retrial in Norristown,
Pennsylvania, U.S., April 26, 2018. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Guests:
Dominic Patten, Senior Editor for Deadline (@DeadlineDominic)

More:
Bill Cosby Found Guilty In Sexual Assault Retrial, Lashes Out In Court After Verdict; Defense Plans Appeal – Update

How DNA testing brought down the Golden State Killer 13 MIN, 13 SEC

DNA testing led to the arrest of a 72-year-old man believed to be the Golden State Killer. Joseph James DeAngelo was living in Citrus Heights when he was arrested. He’s believed to be responsible for a dozen murders and more than 50 rapes in California during the 1970s and 1980s.

Guests:
Erin Murphy, Expert in DNA forensics and a law professor at NYU. She’s the author of the new book “Inside the Cell: The Dark Side of Forensic DNA.” (@erinmurphyslaw)
Billy Jensen, Investigative journalist, co-author of “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer” (@Billyjensen)

EPA Chief Scott Pruitt and the undoing of environmental rules 11 MIN, 54 SEC

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is defending himself on Capitol Hill today. He’s accused of ethical lapses. Meanwhile, he’s rolling back environmental rules. We find out what he’s been up to, especially with California’s emissions standards.

Guests:
Juliet Eilperin, Washington Post national affairs correspondent (@eilperin)

More:
Scott Pruitt admits role in aide’s pay raise but calls attacks on him politically motivated
All of the ways embattled EPA chief Scott Pruitt has changed energy policy

'The Rachel Divide' draws criticism before anyone's seen it 11 MIN, 51 SEC

Rachel Dolezal was leading the NAACP chapter in Spokane, and teaching Africana studies when a reporter confronted her about her race in 2015. She has two white parents, but claims to be black. Now there’s a new documentary about her called “The Rachel Divide.” You can see it on Netflix starting Friday.


Still photo from "The Rachel Divide." Credit: Netflix.

Guests:
Matt Holzman, Producer, 'The Document' and 'First Take' (@KCRW_Matt)

CREDITS

Image of Bill Cosby's accuser Andrea Constand embraces Special Prosecutor Kristen Gibbons Feden during a news conference after a jury convicted actor and comedian Bill Cosby for sexual assault during a retrial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 26, 2018. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

