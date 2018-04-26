Bill Cosby found guilty of sexual assault

Bill Cosby has been found guilty of drugging and raping Andrea Constand in a retrial. Cosby now faces up to 30 years in prison. His lawyer has promised an appeal. At least 60 women have accused Cosby of drugging and raping them.



Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand embraces Special Prosecutor

Kristen Gibbons Feden during a news conference after a jury convicted

actor and comedian Bill Cosby for sexual assault during a retrial in Norristown,

Pennsylvania, U.S., April 26, 2018. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Dominic Patten, Senior Editor for Deadline

