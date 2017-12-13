Photo: Democratic Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones acknowledges supporters at the election night party in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S., December 12, 2017. (Marvin Gentry/Reuters)
Black voters in Alabama save the day for Democrats
Democrat Doug Jones celebrated a surprise victory last night over Republican Roy Moore in ruby-red Alabama. A year ago, Donald Trump won in Alabama by 28 points.
FROM THIS EPISODE
The big tax bill looks like it’s headed for a vote next week. House and Senate negotiators have worked out most of the details, and so, Republicans seem ready to pass the bill and get it to Trump before Christmas, as they hoped.
Guests:
Mike DeBonis, Washington Post
Democrat Doug Jones celebrated a surprise victory last night over Republican Roy Moore in ruby-red Alabama. A year ago, Donald Trump won in Alabama by 28 points.
Guests:
Roy Johnson, the Birmingham News
Molly Ball, Time Magazine (@mollyesque)
More:
For one stunning night, we were Ala-black-ma
How Doug Jones Beat Roy Moore and Shocked the World
Artist Lezley Saar makes work about people who live outside the norms of gender, race, and mental health -- including her own son, who was diagnosed with autism as a baby. Saar talks about her show at the California African American Art Museum.
Guests:
Lezley Saar, artist
Maybe you have some down time this holiday season, and plan to catch up on some reading. KCRW’s Michael Silverblatt is out with his favorite books of 2017, and his favorite books of all time.
Guests:
Michael Silverblatt, host, 'Bookworm'
More:
Books to restore your faith in the human spirit
The best books of 2017
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand
Will there be a backlash to #MeToo? New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is at the forefront of the #MeToo campaign on Capitol Hill. She and President Trump are in a Twitter war after she said he should resign. Trump responded by tweeting that the senator “would do anything” for a campaign contribution.
Former 'Hole' drummer Patty Schemel on music and drug addiction Patty Schemel was the drummer for Courtney Love’s band, Hole. But then she got into drugs, lost it all, and ended up living on the streets of LA. She writes about her journey in her new memoir, “Hit So Hard.”
Director Bryan Singer sued for sexual assault “X-Men” director Bryan Singer is being sued for sexual assault. Cesar Sanchez-Guzman says Singer raped him at a yacht party when he was 17, and then told him he could get a Hollywood career if he kept quiet. It’s not the first time Singer is the subject of sexual assault accusations.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Judithe Hernandez: Inside the Chicano movement In March, 1968 a group of Mexican-American students walked out of Wilson High to protest years of unequal treatment based on racial prejudice. Thousands from schools across East L.A. joined… Read More
Listen: 4 found sounds from Scientology The producers of Here Be Monsters have been writing about some of their favorite unusual, eerie and mysterious sounds. Here, Here Be Monsters’ host and producer Jeff Emtman writes about… Read More