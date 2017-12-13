ON AIR
Black voters in Alabama save the day for Democrats

Democrat Doug Jones celebrated a surprise victory last night over Republican Roy Moore in ruby-red Alabama. A year ago, Donald Trump won in Alabama by 28 points.

Dec 13, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: Democratic Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones acknowledges supporters at the election night party in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S., December 12, 2017. (Marvin Gentry/Reuters)

What did the House and Senate GOP work out over taxes? 10 MIN, 48 SEC

The big tax bill looks like it’s headed for a vote next week. House and Senate negotiators have worked out most of the details, and so, Republicans seem ready to pass the bill and get it to Trump before Christmas, as they hoped.

Guests:
Mike DeBonis, Washington Post

What a Democratic victory in Alabama means for political races elsewhere 15 MIN, 48 SEC

Democrat Doug Jones celebrated a surprise victory last night over Republican Roy Moore in ruby-red Alabama. A year ago, Donald Trump won in Alabama by 28 points.

Guests:

Guests:
Roy Johnson, the Birmingham News
Molly Ball, Time Magazine (@mollyesque)

More:
For one stunning night, we were Ala-black-ma
How Doug Jones Beat Roy Moore and Shocked the World

Lezley Saar's portraits question what is normal 10 MIN, 38 SEC

Artist Lezley Saar makes work about people who live outside the norms of gender, race, and mental health -- including her own son, who was diagnosed with autism as a baby. Saar talks about her show at the California African American Art Museum.

Guests:
Lezley Saar, artist

KCRW Bookworm's favorite books of the year 11 MIN, 10 SEC

Maybe you have some down time this holiday season, and plan to catch up on some reading. KCRW’s Michael Silverblatt is out with his favorite books of 2017, and his favorite books of all time.

Guests:
Michael Silverblatt, host, 'Bookworm'

More:
Books to restore your faith in the human spirit
The best books of 2017

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

For The Curious
Judithe Hernandez: Inside the Chicano movement
For The Curious Blog

Judithe Hernandez: Inside the Chicano movement In March, 1968 a group of Mexican-American students walked out of Wilson High to protest years of unequal treatment based on racial prejudice. Thousands from schools across East L.A. joined… Read More

Dec 13, 2017

Listen: 4 found sounds from Scientology
For The Curious Blog

Listen: 4 found sounds from Scientology The producers of Here Be Monsters have been writing about some of their favorite unusual, eerie and mysterious sounds. Here, Here Be Monsters’ host and producer Jeff Emtman writes about… Read More

Dec 13, 2017

Southern California on fire: What you need to know
For The Curious Blog

Southern California on fire: What you need to know Updated: Dec. 13, 9:00 am The Thomas Fire in Ventura continues to rage, threatening coastal communities. It is one of six fires that have been burning over the last week… Read More

Dec 13, 2017

