Blind magician astounds with amazing card tricks!

Richard Turner calls himself a card mechanic, rather than a magician. But watching Turner work with a pack of cards is magical. What many people don’t realize and can’t quite believe is that Turner is blind. A new documentary comes out this weekend about Turner, called “Dealt.”

Oct 25, 2017

Photo of Richard Turner by Roger Tam

Who paid for the Steele dossier, and does it matter? 8 MIN, 37 SEC

The dossier that allegedly contains explosive information about Trump and the Russians was paid for by Hillary Clinton’s campaign. We find out more about the company conducting this opposition research, and how it’s entangled with another scandal involving a Russian lawyer who died under suspicious circumstances.

Guests:
Jonathan Weisman, New York Times (@jonathanweisman)

More:
The Clinton camp and DNC funded what became the Trump-Russia dossier: Here’s what it means

Why World Series tickets cost thousands of dollars 5 MIN, 46 SEC

Tickets to the second game of the World Series between the Dodgers and the Astros start at $875, and go up to almost $7500. Who is paying that much?

Guests:
Jesse Lawrence, TicketIQ (@stagggggg)

What really happened when Katie Steinle was shot in San Francisco? 10 MIN, 43 SEC

The trial of the undocumented immigrant accused of shooting and killing Kate Steinle in San Francisco began this week. The case is a right-wing talking point to rally support for tougher immigration laws. But the facts of the case are more complicated than they’ve been presented.

Guests:
Marisa Lagos, KQED (@mlagos)

More:
How S.F. Killing Became Part of the U.S. Immigration Debate

The surprisingly lucrative and competitive world of online mattress sales 8 MIN, 32 SEC

Online mattress retailers Casper and Tuft & Needle exploded in popularity a few years ago. With more than 100 online retailers, the “bed-in-a-box” business is now a billion-dollar industry. It turns out that some of the biggest companies are in bed -- so to speak -- with the very people reviewing their products. Those reviewers are potentially raking in millions from those sales.

Guests:
David Zax, freelance journalist (@DavidZax)

More:
The War To Sell You A Mattress Is An Internet Nightmare

One of world's best card magicians happens to be blind 13 MIN, 53 SEC

Richard Turner performs at LA’s Magic Castle. He calls himself a card mechanic, rather than a magician. But watching Turner work with a pack of cards is magical. What many people don’t realize -- and can’t quite believe -- is that Turner is blind. A new documentary comes out this weekend about Turner, called “Dealt.”


Richard Turner courtesy of IFC Films

Guests:
Richard Turner, card magician
Luke Korem, filmaker of "Dealt" (@lukekorem)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

