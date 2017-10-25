Blind magician astounds with amazing card tricks!

Online mattress retailers Casper and Tuft & Needle exploded in popularity a few years ago. With more than 100 online retailers, the “bed-in-a-box” business is now a billion-dollar industry. It turns out that some of the biggest companies are in bed -- so to speak -- with the very people reviewing their products. Those reviewers are potentially raking in millions from those sales.

David Zax, freelance journalist (@DavidZax)

The War To Sell You A Mattress Is An Internet Nightmare

