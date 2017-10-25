Photo of Richard Turner by Roger Tam
Blind magician astounds with amazing card tricks!
The dossier that allegedly contains explosive information about Trump and the Russians was paid for by Hillary Clinton’s campaign. We find out more about the company conducting this opposition research, and how it’s entangled with another scandal involving a Russian lawyer who died under suspicious circumstances.
Guests:
Jonathan Weisman, New York Times (@jonathanweisman)
More:
The Clinton camp and DNC funded what became the Trump-Russia dossier: Here’s what it means
Tickets to the second game of the World Series between the Dodgers and the Astros start at $875, and go up to almost $7500. Who is paying that much?
Guests:
Jesse Lawrence, TicketIQ (@stagggggg)
The trial of the undocumented immigrant accused of shooting and killing Kate Steinle in San Francisco began this week. The case is a right-wing talking point to rally support for tougher immigration laws. But the facts of the case are more complicated than they’ve been presented.
Guests:
Marisa Lagos, KQED (@mlagos)
More:
How S.F. Killing Became Part of the U.S. Immigration Debate
Online mattress retailers Casper and Tuft & Needle exploded in popularity a few years ago. With more than 100 online retailers, the “bed-in-a-box” business is now a billion-dollar industry. It turns out that some of the biggest companies are in bed -- so to speak -- with the very people reviewing their products. Those reviewers are potentially raking in millions from those sales.
Guests:
David Zax, freelance journalist (@DavidZax)
More:
The War To Sell You A Mattress Is An Internet Nightmare
Richard Turner performs at LA’s Magic Castle. He calls himself a card mechanic, rather than a magician. But watching Turner work with a pack of cards is magical. What many people don’t realize -- and can’t quite believe -- is that Turner is blind. A new documentary comes out this weekend about Turner, called “Dealt.”
Richard Turner courtesy of IFC Films
Guests:
Richard Turner, card magician
Luke Korem, filmaker of "Dealt" (@lukekorem)
