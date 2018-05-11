ON AIR
Calif. Governor's race: Delaine Eastin interview

In the weeks leading up to the June 5 primary, Press Play is speaking with the top candidates running for governor. We start with Delaine Eastin, who served two terms as State Superintendent of Public Instruction from 1995 to 2003.

May 11, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Delaine Eastin: 'Vote for me in spite of the fact that I'm a woman' 5 MIN

In the weeks leading up to the June 5 primary, Press Play is speaking with the top candidates running for governor. We start with Delaine Eastin. She served two terms as State Superintendent of Public Instruction from 1995 to 2003. Before that, she was in the state assembly, chairing the education committee. She talks about her push for free college tuition, getting more funding for LAUSD, building more housing, and more.


Gubernatorial candidate Delaine Eastin at KCRW. Photo by Amy Ta. 

Guests:
Delaine Eastin, Candidate for California governor (@DelaineEastin)

'Life of the Party' and women's empowerment 5 MIN

Our critics review “Breaking In,” starring Gabrielle Union as a mother fighting to protect her children during a home invasion; “Life of the Party,” a comedy about a mom (Melissa McCarthy) who goes to college with her daughter; “The Seagull,” a new take on the classic play; “Lu Over The Wall,” an animated adventure about a middle school kid from a fishing town that was once home to merfolk.

Guests:
William Bibbiani, co-hosts the podcasts Canceled Too Soon and Critically Acclaimed. (@williambibbiani)
Katie Walsh, Tribune News Servises (@katiewalshstx)

How common is postpartum depression? 5 MIN

The movie “Tully” has put a spotlight on the challenges of motherhood, especially after the birth of a child. Postpartum depression can be a devastating illness. It’s not always properly screened for, and treatment can still be hard to come by in many places.

Guests:
Jaclyn Cohen, Rabbi
Diana Barnes, Center for Postpartum Health

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

