Calif. Governor's race: Delaine Eastin interview

In the weeks leading up to the June 5 primary, Press Play is speaking with the top candidates running for governor. We start with Delaine Eastin. She served two terms as State Superintendent of Public Instruction from 1995 to 2003. Before that, she was in the state assembly, chairing the education committee. She talks about her push for free college tuition, getting more funding for LAUSD, building more housing, and more.



Gubernatorial candidate Delaine Eastin at KCRW. Photo by Amy Ta.

Guests:

Delaine Eastin, Candidate for California governor (@DelaineEastin)