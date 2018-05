Gavin Newsom has been the Lieutenant Governor of California since 2011. Before that, he was the mayor of San Francisco. He talks to us about expanding early childhood education, tackling the housing crisis, and why he’s committed to passing a single-payer health care system.



Image of Gavin Newsom at KCRW by Christopher Ho

