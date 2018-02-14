California DACA recipient fights for permanent fix

This week, the Senate is debating and voting on an immigration bill -- or bills. Any senator can offer a proposal and then call for a vote. It’s kind of free-for-all, and highly unusual. We talk about this process and what might come out of it. We also get a personal story of one DACA recipient, who quit her job and spent her savings to make trips to Washington DC to advocate for a permanent DACA fix.



Andrea Ortiz in Washington DC. Photo courtesy of Ortiz.

Guests:

Andrea Ortiz, Cal Poly Pomona graduate & DACA recipient

Ted Hesson, Politico (@tedhesson)