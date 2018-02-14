Photo of Andrea Ortiz in Washington DC courtesy of Ortiz.
California DACA recipient fights for permanent fix
This week, the Senate is debating and voting on an immigration bill -- or bills. We talk about what might come out of it. We also get a personal story of one DACA recipient, who quit her job and spent her savings to travel to Washington DC to advocate for a permanent DACA fix.
FROM THIS EPISODE
This week, the Senate is debating and voting on an immigration bill -- or bills. Any senator can offer a proposal and then call for a vote. It’s kind of free-for-all, and highly unusual. We talk about this process and what might come out of it. We also get a personal story of one DACA recipient, who quit her job and spent her savings to make trips to Washington DC to advocate for a permanent DACA fix.
Andrea Ortiz in Washington DC. Photo courtesy of Ortiz.
Guests:
Andrea Ortiz, Cal Poly Pomona graduate & DACA recipient
Ted Hesson, Politico (@tedhesson)
Eight giant prototypes of the US-Mexico border wall have been built on the San Diego side of the border. Swiss artist Christoph Büchel has created a tour for people to view them. He says they’re modern versions of land art. Others say that’s offensive.
Guests:
Carolina Miranda, Los Angeles Times (@cmonstah)
More:
Is it inspired or irresponsible to call Donald Trump's border wall prototypes ‘art’?
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is accused accepting nearly $300,000 in gifts from an Israeli billionaire movie producer -- in exchange for helping him secure a visa to stay in Los Angeles, among other alleged favors. Netanyahu is also accused of trying to get positive press coverage in a major Israeli newspaper. He allegedly promised to put restrictions on that paper’s competitors. Netanyahu strongly disputes all the allegations.
Guests:
Amir Tibon, Haaretz (@amirtibon)
More:
Netanyahu, Defiant, Calls Bribery Case ‘Full of Holes, Like Swiss Cheese’
In 1967 the Supreme Court legalized interracial marriage. The case was called Loving v. Virginia. Richard and Mildred Loving sued the state of Virginia for not allowing them to marry. The decision was unanimous. Since then, more interracial couples have married and had children. Now a new Topic.com documentary series, “The Loving Generation,” looks at how those children -- now grown up -- negotiate their identities.
Lacey Schwartz is co-director of "The Loving Generation."
Photo courtesy of Sunshine Sachs.
Guests:
Lacey Schwartz, writer, director and producer (@laceyschwartz)
Tuesday was an exciting day at the halfpipe, with Shaun White winning his third gold medal. But what you might not have heard about is the exciting night at the Alpensia Cross Country Skiing Center.
Guests:
Christian Bordal, Producer, 'Press Play' (@ChristianBordal)
More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand
How common is domestic abuse? White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter resigned last week after his two ex-wives and a former girlfriend accused him of physical and emotional abuse. Domestic violence affects women across the board. We talk with a wealthy, Harvard-educated woman who was married to an abusive man.
An incredible solo journey across Antarctica In 2015, retired British Army officer Henry Worsley tried to walk from one end of Antarctica to the other -- alone, with no support. He pulled his 325 pound sled of provisions by his waist. Sometimes on skis, sometimes by foot, he made his way across more than 900 miles. He was 55 years old.
From Nigeria to LA, painter Njideka Akunyili Crosby becomes a star Njideka Akunyili Crosby is one of the most sought-after young painters in the art world right now. She won a Macarthur Genius grant. Her paintings sell for millions of dollars to private collectors and museums like LACMA and the Whitney.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Prop. 64 lets people reduce marijuana convictions, but hardly anyone’s doing it When it passed in 2016, Proposition 64 made it legal to buy and sell recreational marijuana in California. It also included a provision that lets people convicted of certain marijuana… Read More
What happens to the Santa Ana River homeless population? For months Orange County officials and homeless advocates have been locked in a dispute over what to do about the estimated 500 to 1,000 people living in encampments along the… Read More