California DACA recipient fights for permanent fix

This week, the Senate is debating and voting on an immigration bill -- or bills. We talk about what might come out of it. We also get a personal story of one DACA recipient, who quit her job and spent her savings to travel to Washington DC to advocate for a permanent DACA fix.

Feb 14, 2018

Photo of Andrea Ortiz in Washington DC courtesy of Ortiz. 

DACA recipient empties her savings account to travel to DC for immigration debate 11 MIN, 2 SEC

This week, the Senate is debating and voting on an immigration bill -- or bills. Any senator can offer a proposal and then call for a vote. It’s kind of free-for-all, and highly unusual. We talk about this process and what might come out of it. We also get a personal story of one DACA recipient, who quit her job and spent her savings to make trips to Washington DC to advocate for a permanent DACA fix.


Andrea Ortiz in Washington DC. Photo courtesy of Ortiz. 

Guests:
Andrea Ortiz, Cal Poly Pomona graduate & DACA recipient
Ted Hesson, Politico (@tedhesson)

Eight border wall prototypes: Works of art in themselves? 7 MIN, 29 SEC

Eight giant prototypes of the US-Mexico border wall have been built on the San Diego side of the border. Swiss artist Christoph Büchel has created a tour for people to view them. He says they’re modern versions of land art. Others say that’s offensive.

Guests:
Carolina Miranda, Los Angeles Times (@cmonstah)

More:
Is it inspired or irresponsible to call Donald Trump's border wall prototypes ‘art’?

Bribery allegations against Netanyahu involve an Israeli who makes movies in LA 9 MIN, 14 SEC

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is accused accepting nearly $300,000 in gifts from an Israeli billionaire movie producer -- in exchange for helping him secure a visa to stay in Los Angeles, among other alleged favors. Netanyahu is also accused of trying to get positive press coverage in a major Israeli newspaper. He allegedly promised to put restrictions on that paper’s competitors. Netanyahu strongly disputes all the allegations.

Guests:
Amir Tibon, Haaretz (@amirtibon)

More:
Netanyahu, Defiant, Calls Bribery Case ‘Full of Holes, Like Swiss Cheese’

'The Loving Generation' explores what it means to be biracial 13 MIN

In 1967 the Supreme Court legalized interracial marriage. The case was called Loving v. Virginia. Richard and Mildred Loving sued the state of Virginia for not allowing them to marry. The decision was unanimous. Since then, more interracial couples have married and had children. Now a new Topic.com documentary series, “The Loving Generation,” looks at how those children -- now grown up -- negotiate their identities.


Lacey Schwartz is co-director of "The Loving Generation."
Photo courtesy of Sunshine Sachs. 

Guests:
Lacey Schwartz, writer, director and producer (@laceyschwartz)

More:
The Loving Generation

The delights of watching cross country skiing at the Olympics 7 MIN, 12 SEC

Tuesday was an exciting day at the halfpipe, with Shaun White winning his third gold medal. But what you might not have heard about is the exciting night at the Alpensia Cross Country Skiing Center.

Guests:
Christian Bordal, Producer, 'Press Play' (@ChristianBordal)

