California under Trump: The next four years

On the inauguration day of Donald Trump, Press Play hosts a special live call-in show. We want your questions: LIVE CALL IN NUMBER: 877-600-5279

Jan 20, 2017

More links:
NPR live blog: The Trump Inauguration
LA Times: How to stop Trump: Lessons from the tea party
SF Chronicle: Rural, conservative California will have more power under Trump 

Guests:
Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, USC Price School of Public Policy, @sbjusc
Jim Brulte, California Strategies
Gonzalo Martinez De Vedia, Contributor
Andy Kroll, Reporter, Mother Jones, @AndyKroll
Mike Madrid, GrassrootsLab, @madrid_mike

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy

