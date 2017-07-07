'California's Gold' cameraman reminisces

President Trump had a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday in Hamburg, Germany. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Trump opened the meeting by talking about Russian interference in the U.S. election. Syria came up too -- the leaders agreed on a ceasefire for a part of that fighting. What else was discussed, and how did the meeting play out in the U.S. and overseas?

Guests:

Josh Barro, Business Insider / KCRW's Left, Right & Center' (@jbarro)

Jesse Byrnes, The Hill (@jessebyrnes)