'California's Gold' cameraman reminisces

The public TV show “California’s Gold” explored the best of the state’s history and culture. Host Huell Howser passed away three years ago. Now his longtime cameraman Luis Fuerte has a new memoir out that covers the 12 years they worked together.

Jul 07, 2017

Photo: Fuerte and Howser beside a tractor at the US Borox Boron Mine near the town of Boron. (Courtesy of Leatherby Libraries at Chapman University)

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

What came out of Trump and Putin's sit-down meeting? 11 MIN, 29 SEC

President Trump had a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday in Hamburg, Germany. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Trump opened the meeting by talking about Russian interference in the U.S. election. Syria came up too -- the leaders agreed on a ceasefire for a part of that fighting. What else was discussed, and how did the meeting play out in the U.S. and overseas?

Guests:
Josh Barro, Business Insider / KCRW's Left, Right & Center' (@jbarro)
Jesse Byrnes, The Hill (@jessebyrnes)

U.S. defense missile test was scripted for success, investigation finds 7 MIN, 29 SEC

North Korea test fired an intercontinental ballistic missile this week. The U.S. wants to protect the homeland from something like that. But an LA Times investigation found that conditions for a recent U.S. missile defense test were orchestrated to ensure its success.

Guests:
David Willman, Los Angeles Times

More:
Was that shootdown of a mock enemy warhead in May 'realistic'? Not exactly

As Spider-Man, how does Tom Holland compare to Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire? 11 MIN, 27 SEC

Our critics review “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” where Peter Parker is in high school and serves as an intern to Tony Stark; “A Ghost Story,” starring Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck; and “The Little Hours,” about a servant who runs away from his master and takes refuge at a convent in the Middle Ages.

Guests:
Amy Nicholson, Film Critic (@theamynicholson)
Matt Atchity, Rotten Tomatoes (@Matchity)

Luis Fuerte on his 'amaaazing' decade with Huell Howser 13 MIN, 59 SEC

The hit TV show “California’s Gold” ran on KCET from 1991 to 2012. Huell Howser, the show’s exuberant, long-beloved host took viewers all around the state finding hidden gems, natural wonders, rich culture and history. Howser passed away three years ago. Now his longtime cameraman Luis Fuerte has a new memoir out that covers the 12 years they worked together. It’s called “Louie, Take a Look at This! My Time with Huell Howser.”


Fuerte and Howser in the desert at Mono Lake


Luis Fuerte on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco


Fuerte and Howser beside a tractor at the US
Borox Boron Mine near the town of Boron

Photos courtesy of Leatherby Libraries at Chapman University


Guests:
Louis Fuerte, author of “Louie, Take a Look at This! My Time with Huell Howser.”

Louie, Take a Look at This!

Luis Fuerte

Are the Lakers making a comeback? 5 MIN, 25 SEC

As Chris Paul leaves the Clippers for the Houston Rockets, the Lakers have Lonzo Ball signing on and Magic Johnson taking over the team. Also, the Dodgers are just a win or two away from the best record in baseball going into the All Star break.

Guests:
Randy Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)

