'California's Gold' cameraman reminisces

The hit TV show “California’s Gold” ran on KCET from 1991 to 2012. Huell Howser, the show’s exuberant, long-beloved host took viewers all around the state finding hidden gems, natural wonders, rich culture and history. Howser passed away three years ago. Now his longtime cameraman Luis Fuerte has a new memoir out that covers the 12 years they worked together. It’s called “Louie, Take a Look at This! My Time with Huell Howser.”
Fuerte and Howser in the desert at Mono Lake
Luis Fuerte on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco
Fuerte and Howser beside a tractor at the US
Borox Boron Mine near the town of Boron
Photos courtesy of Leatherby Libraries at Chapman University
Louis Fuerte, author of “Louie, Take a Look at This! My Time with Huell Howser.”