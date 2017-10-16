ON AIR
Can Kevin de Leon unseat Sen. Dianne Feinstein?

California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon announced his challenge to Senator Dianne Feinstein. He is capitalizing on a fury in the state against the president, and painting Feinstein as too accommodating of Trump.

Oct 16, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: Kevin de Leon speaks to reporters after Gov. Jerry Brown's historic fourth inauguration at the State Capitol in Sacramento, California on January 5, 2015. (Max Whittaker/Reuters)

Kevin de Leon v. Dianne Feinstein: David and Goliath? 8 MIN, 32 SEC

Guests:
Bill Carrick, Democratic strategist
David Siders, Politico (@davidsiders)

Why Neo-Nazi are being sued for organizing the Charlottesville rally 7 MIN, 2 SEC

In Charlottesville, organizers of the “Unite the Right” rally are being sued. The suit alleges negligence, conspiracy, harassment, infliction of emotional distress, assault and violation of two federal laws: Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 and the Civil Rights Act of 1866.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

More:
Lawyers vs. White Supremacists

How Occupy Democrats became so big on Facebook 8 MIN, 21 SEC

One of the most popular Facebook news sites in America is run out of a pool house in Los Angeles by a pair of Mexican-American twins. Occupy Democrats is a left-leaning page with nearly 7 million followers. But it’s not connected to Occupy Wall Street or the Democratic Party. Omar Rivero started the page in 2012, while working a gig cleaning vacation rentals after college.

Guests:
Omar Rivero, Occupy Democrats
Brittany Shammas, LA Weekly

More:
Hyperpartisan Facebook Pages Are Publishing False And Misleading Information At An Alarming Rate

What is the economic damage of the NorCal fires? 9 MIN, 4 SEC

Almost 6,000 structures have burned, 100,000 people have been displaced, and at least 40 have died in the Northern California fires. As firefighters slowly gain control of the fires, many evacuation orders have been lifted, and people are starting to head back home -- at least those whose homes are still standing. We assess the economic damage.

Guests:
Julie Combs, Santa Rosa city council member
Sean Scully, Napa Valley Register (@NVReditor)

Exotic dancer, actress, WWI spy: Who was Mata Hari? 12 MIN, 28 SEC

The notorious World War I spy Mata Hari was executed 100 years ago for being a double agent. But was she? New scholarship casts doubts on the lore surrounding Mata Hari, whether she was really a spy and a wily seducer of men. An exhibition devoted to her opens this weekend at the Fries Museum in her hometown in Holland. Last year, the Dutch National Ballet put on a production based on her life.

Guests:
Julie Wheelwright, University of London, author of article "Mata Hari Uncovered"

More:
Mata Hari uncovered

