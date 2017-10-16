Can Kevin de Leon unseat Sen. Dianne Feinstein?

California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon announced his challenge to Senator Dianne Feinstein. De Leon is termed out as state senator. He admits his quest for the U.S. Senate is an uphill battle. He doesn’t have as much money or the name recognition Feinstein has. But he is capitalizing on a fury in California against the president, and painting Feinstein as too accommodating of Trump.

Guests:

Bill Carrick, Democratic strategist

David Siders, Politico (@davidsiders)