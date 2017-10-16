Photo: Kevin de Leon speaks to reporters after Gov. Jerry Brown's historic fourth inauguration at the State Capitol in Sacramento, California on January 5, 2015. (Max Whittaker/Reuters)
Can Kevin de Leon unseat Sen. Dianne Feinstein?
California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon announced his challenge to Senator Dianne Feinstein. He is capitalizing on a fury in the state against the president, and painting Feinstein as too accommodating of Trump.
FROM THIS EPISODE
California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon announced his challenge to Senator Dianne Feinstein. De Leon is termed out as state senator. He admits his quest for the U.S. Senate is an uphill battle. He doesn’t have as much money or the name recognition Feinstein has. But he is capitalizing on a fury in California against the president, and painting Feinstein as too accommodating of Trump.
Guests:
Bill Carrick, Democratic strategist
David Siders, Politico (@davidsiders)
In Charlottesville, organizers of the “Unite the Right” rally are being sued. The suit alleges negligence, conspiracy, harassment, infliction of emotional distress, assault and violation of two federal laws: Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 and the Civil Rights Act of 1866.
Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)
One of the most popular Facebook news sites in America is run out of a pool house in Los Angeles by a pair of Mexican-American twins. Occupy Democrats is a left-leaning page with nearly 7 million followers. But it’s not connected to Occupy Wall Street or the Democratic Party. Omar Rivero started the page in 2012, while working a gig cleaning vacation rentals after college.
Guests:
Omar Rivero, Occupy Democrats
Brittany Shammas, LA Weekly
More:
Hyperpartisan Facebook Pages Are Publishing False And Misleading Information At An Alarming Rate
Almost 6,000 structures have burned, 100,000 people have been displaced, and at least 40 have died in the Northern California fires. As firefighters slowly gain control of the fires, many evacuation orders have been lifted, and people are starting to head back home -- at least those whose homes are still standing. We assess the economic damage.
Guests:
Julie Combs, Santa Rosa city council member
Sean Scully, Napa Valley Register (@NVReditor)
The notorious World War I spy Mata Hari was executed 100 years ago for being a double agent. But was she? New scholarship casts doubts on the lore surrounding Mata Hari, whether she was really a spy and a wily seducer of men. An exhibition devoted to her opens this weekend at the Fries Museum in her hometown in Holland. Last year, the Dutch National Ballet put on a production based on her life.
Guests:
Julie Wheelwright, University of London, author of article "Mata Hari Uncovered"
More:
Mata Hari uncovered
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand
NorCal fires: Melted motorcycles, raining embers The Northern Californian wildfires are some of the worst in the state’s history. They’ve killed more than 30 people and many are still missing. More than 160 acres have been scorched. Winds are spreading the flames, and air quality in the Bay Area is as bad as Beijing’s.
Depeche Mode's Martin Gore on 'Spirit,' and getting more political Depeche Mode’s songs have addressed corporate greed, inequality, and intolerance for nearly four decades. Their new album may be the most political yet. They’re performing at the Hollywood Bowl. We speak with singer-songwriter Martin Gore.
Women filmmakers on Hollywood, harassment and sexism About two dozen women have accused now-ousted studio executive Harvey Weinstein of rape or sexual harassment. Soul searching has begun around Hollywood. How could this go on for so long? Would it have helped if there were more women in positions of power in film and TV?
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Gustavo Arellano out at OC Weekly Gustavo Arellano, the editor of the O.C. Weekly and a regular contributor to KCRW, announced his resignation on Friday from the paper. Arellano says he decided to step down after… Read More
What’s one problem you want Santa Barbara’s next mayor to solve? In one month, voters in the city of Santa Barbara will choose the city’s next mayor. The mayor runs council meetings, votes alongside the council on major decisions and has… Read More