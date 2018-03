Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a statement today saying his company will protect user data and investigate apps with access to his social network. It was in response to the controversy surrounding Cambridge Analytica, which allegedly used Facebook user data for political purposes. Meanwhile on Tuesday, journalist Anand Giridharadas tweeted that “Mark Zuckerberg will go down in history as a tragic figure, and one befitting an age of billionaire savior delusions. He claimed to change the world even as he maimed his country.”



Anand Giridharadas is an author and journalist. Credit: Mackenzie Stroh.

Guests:

Anand Giridharadas, New York Times (@anandwrites)

More:

No, billionaires won’t save us. That’s a myth that links Zuckerberg and Trump.

What Woke America And Great America Can Learn From Each Other