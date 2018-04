Our critics review “Blockers,” a comedy about three girls who make a pact to lose their virginity on prom night and three parents who want to block them from doing so; “Chappaquiddick,” a drama about Senator Ted Kennedy’s involvement in an accident that killed young campaign strategist Mary Jo Kopechne; “You Were Never Really Here,” starring Joaquin Phoenix as a traumatized veteran who chases down missing girls for a living.

Guests:

William Bibbiani, co-hosts the podcasts Canceled Too Soon and Critically Acclaimed. (@williambibbiani)

Jacqueline Coley, Contributes to Blackgirlnerds.com and co-hosts the Rotten Tomatoes Show “See It, Skip It.” (@THATJacqueline)