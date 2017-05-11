Photo: FBI director James Comey at a press conference, New York, 2016 (Rich Girard).
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Gina Pollack
Comey firing: What we know now, where the FBI goes from here
President Donald Trump is now contradicting his own letter to James Comey, and saying that he would have fired Comey regardless of the recommendation from his deputy attorney general. Also, how has all this news been affecting agents within the FBI?
The fallout from the James Comey firing continues to dominate the news. The White House today contradicted the narrative it presented yesterday, saying the President would have fired Comey regardless of the recommendation from his deputy attorney general.
Guests:
McKay Coppins, The Atlantic (@mckaycoppins)
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe said former director James Comey enjoyed broad support within the FBI. What does this mean for the FBI’s investigation into the Russian meddling in the election? What does it mean for the relationship between the agency and the White House?
Guests:
Tim Weiner, journalist and author (@TimWeinerAuthor)
Guests:
Xeni Jardin, BoingBoing.net (@xeni)
The play “Archduke” follows three men with tuberculosis and nothing left to lose. Poor and lost, these aimless youths end up involved in the killing of Archduke Franz Ferdinand, the start of World War I. You can see it now at the Mark Taper Forum. We speak with playwright Rajiv Joseph, whose previous work, “Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo,” was a Pulitzer Prize finalist.
Guests:
Rajiv Joseph, Playwright (@RajivAJoseph)
In London, a new museum exhibition depicts California as a place where hackers and hippies came together to design the future of personal liberation.
Guests:
Justin McGuirk, Writer and Curator (@justinmcguirk)