Community Colleges tackle student homelessness and food insecurity

One in five students attending community college in L.A. is homeless. Meanwhile, a leader from Santa Barbara City College launched a tuition-free program last year. Is it enough to help the neediest, and should these colleges start building housing for the homeless?

Jun 29, 2017

Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Agriculture

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

How community colleges help students struggling with housing and food 13 MIN, 48 SEC

A new survey of students at LA’s Community Colleges finds that one in five is homeless, and two-thirds are food insecure. Meanwhile, a leader from Santa Barbara City College launched a tuition-free program last year. Is it enough to help the neediest. Do community colleges need to start building housing for homeless students?

Guests:
Mike Eng, California State Assemblyman (D-San Gabriel Valley)
Erika Endrijonas, Los Angeles Valley College (@LAVCPrez)
Geoff Green, Santa Barbara Community College Foundation

More:
1 in 5 L.A. community college students is homeless, survey finds

Does raising the minimum wage help or hurt low-skilled workers? 11 MIN, 52 SEC

Big businesses in L.A. will raise their minimum wage from $10.50 to $12 an hour this Saturday. But in Seattle, a new study found that the lowest paid employees saw a drop in work hours, wages, and jobs available after the city raised its minimum wage to $13 last year. Could LA suffer some of the same consequences?

Guests:
Jacob Vigdor, University of Washington (@JakeVigdor)
Ben Zipperer, Economic Policy Institute (@ben_zipperer)
Chris Thornberg, Beacon Economics

More:
Minimum wage fight may heat up after new study finds jobs and hours fell in Seattle
A ‘very credible’ new study on Seattle’s $15 minimum wage has bad news for liberals

The U.S. government's doomsday plan to protect itself -- but probably not you 15 MIN, 3 SEC

For the last 60 years, the U.S. government has kept up a multi-billion dollar program to save people and retaliate after a major attack, like a nuclear strike from a foreign enemy. The idea is to evacuate people to secret bunkers until they can reemerge and rebuild the U.S. But the government doesn’t plan to save everyone.

Guests:
Garrett M. Graff, journalist and author (@vermontgmg)

Raven Rock

Garrett M. Graff

Facebook moderator: Biggest censorship job in history? 8 MIN, 44 SEC

A massive ransomware attack started in Ukraine on Tuesday and then went global. And ProPublica published a big investigation into Facebook’s secret moderation methods this week, and the results aren’t pretty.

Guests:
Xeni Jardin, BoingBoing.net (@xeni)

More:
Hacks raise fear over NSA’s hold on cyberweapons (NYT)
Facebook’s secret censorship rules protect white men from hate speech but not black children (ProPublica)

