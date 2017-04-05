Photo courtesy of Robert Lee Ahn
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
Congress could get its first Korean American in 20 years
We find out more about the top two finishers in yesterday’s congressional primary in Los Angeles. One is the Democratic party standard bearer. The other would be the first Korean American elected to Congress in 20 years.
The race to fill the Congressional seat vacated by state Attorney General Xavier Becerra has been whittled down from more than 20 candidates to two. Ballots are still being counted, but two Democrats appear headed for a runoff after last night’s election. Leading the pack is Jimmy Gomez, a state assemblyman. In second place is Robert Lee Ahn, a former LA city planning commissioner. The runoff election is scheduled for June.
Guests:
Christine Mai-Duc, LA Times (@cmaiduc)
When developers want to build something in LA, often they have to set aside a slush fund for neighborhood groups. That money is paid out to these groups to buy their support. But where does the money go?
Guests:
David Zahniser, Los Angeles Times (@DavidZahniser)
More:
When developers strike deals with homeowner groups: 'Hush money,' or a way to defend L.A. neighborhoods?
There’s a new bill in California that would throw out how the bail system works. Critics of the system say that it punishes poor people for being poor. Some 46,000 people are behind bars in California, awaiting trial or sentencing. Many of those people are stuck in jail because they can’t afford bail. We speak with Democratic State Senator Robert Hertzberg, who introduced the bill.
Guests:
Robert M. Hertzberg, California State Senator, co-author of Senate Bill 10 (@SenateHertzberg)
More:
California bill to eliminate bail system clears first hurdle
Bail: How to buy your freedom [Explicit]
President Donald Trump -- with his flashy wealth, power and celebrity -- is the “apotheosis of Generation Wealth,” according to photographer Lauren Greenfield. Her new exhibit called “Generation Wealth” opens at the Annenberg Space for Photography this weekend. It chronicles the past 25 years of a culture that has become increasingly dominated by the pursuit of money -- a culture that has been exported across the world.
Guests:
Lauren Greenfield, photographer and documentary filmmaker (@QofVersailles)
Pepsi pulled an ad starring Kendall Jenner at a protest after the internet went crazy. However, corporations are always trying to profit off youthful idealism. Does it work?
Guests:
Elahe Izadi, National Journal (@ElaheIzadi)
More:
Pepsi Pulls Ad Accused of Trivializing Black Lives Matter