Congress could get its first Korean American in 20 years

The race to fill the Congressional seat vacated by state Attorney General Xavier Becerra has been whittled down from more than 20 candidates to two. Ballots are still being counted, but two Democrats appear headed for a runoff after last night’s election. Leading the pack is Jimmy Gomez, a state assemblyman. In second place is Robert Lee Ahn, a former LA city planning commissioner. The runoff election is scheduled for June.

Christine Mai-Duc, LA Times (@cmaiduc)

