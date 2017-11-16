ON AIR
Could China be the first country to find aliens?

China has built the world’s largest radio dish to search for extraterrestrial life. This comes at a time when an earth-sized planet has been discovered about 11 light years away. Will China discover extraterrestrials before the rest of us?

Nov 16, 2017

Photo: This artist's concept shows a hypothetical planet covered in water around the binary star system of Kepler-35A and B (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Sen. Al Franken faces sexual assault allegations, calls to resign 8 MIN, 6 SEC

Sportscaster and model Leeann Tweeden revealed that Minnesota Democratic Senator Al Franken aggressively kissed her in 2006. She also shared a picture of Franken grabbing her breasts while she was asleep. He was a comedian at the time. They were on a trip to entertain troops in the Middle East. In a statement, Franken apologized and welcomed an ethics investigation.

Guests:
Gabe Debenedetti, Politico (@gdebenedetti)

More:
Senator Al Franken Kissed and Groped Me Without My Consent, And There’s Nothing Funny About It

After shoplifting in China, UCLA basketball players are suspended from the team 5 MIN, 13 SEC

UCLA Bruins LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill, and Cody Riley are back from China. The university held a press conference yesterday in which the three freshmen apologized for shoplifting from stores near their hotel.

Guests:
Bill Plaschke, Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times (@BillPlaschke)

More:
Case to be reviewed? Case should be closed on UCLA basketball players
President Trump reminds UCLA basketball players of life’s ‘pitfalls’ upon return from China

China on the hunt for ET 9 MIN, 21 SEC

An earth-sized planet has been discovered about 11 light years away. Scientists say it could be warm enough to sustain life if it happens to have the right atmosphere. If there is life beyond our solar system, it seems China will probably be the first to communicate with it. China has built the world’s largest radio dish to search for extraterrestrial life.

Guests:
Ross Andersen, The Atlantic (@andersen)

More:
What Happens If China Makes First Contact?

Writing about young Latino men on the move 13 MIN, 32 SEC

In his new book of short stories, Daniel Alarcón writes about men who are searching for an escape, for a new life, and for approval. But they don’t always find it.

Guests:
Daniel Alarcón, author of “The King is Always Above the People” (@DanielGAlarcon)

Is the $450 million Da Vinci painting a fake? 8 MIN, 44 SEC

Last night, an unknown bidder paid the highest price ever recorded at an art auction for an apparent long-lost Leonardo da Vinci painting. It’s called “Salvator Mundi,” or “Savior of the World,” and shows Jesus raising his right hand and holding a crystal orb. It went for $450 million. But some people are questioning the painting’s authenticity.

Guests:
Jerry Saltz, Senior Art Critic, New York Magazine, Vulture.com (@jerrysaltz)

More:
Leonardo da Vinci Painting Sells for $450.3 Million, Shattering Auction Highs
Christie’s Is Selling This Painting for $100 Million. They Say It’s by Leonardo. I Have Doubts. Big Doubts.

