David Sedaris on finding humor in the details

Just days after testing an intercontinental ballistic missile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is vowing to never negotiate away the country’s nuclear weapons program. The U.N. is taking it up today in New York, and it’s on the agenda for the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. President Trump is leaning heavily on China in the matter. But in the long run, what does North Korea want?

Bruce Bennett, RAND Corporation

