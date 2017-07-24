Did USC violate medical ethics?

Jared Kushner told the Senate Intelligence Committee that he did not collude with Russia, and he didn’t know anyone on the campaign who did. As the Russia story threatens to dominate another week in Washington, we look at the Democrats’ new legislative agenda called “A Better Deal: Better Skills, Better Jobs, Better Wages.”

Ed O'Keefe, Washington Post (@edatpost)

