Photo: A rescue boat evacuates people from the rising waters of Buffalo Bayou following Hurricane Harvey in a neighborhood west of Houston, Texas, U.S., August 30, 2017. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)
Disaster relief in the wake of Harvey
Some 32,000 people are seeking emergency shelter in Houston. We check in on the shelters, some of which were unprepared for the influx. The Red Cross had to ration food at one shelter. We look at the questionable history of the Red Cross in disasters, from Superstorm Sandy to the quake in Haiti.
More than 32,000 people in the Houston area have fled their homes and are now in shelters. There are a couple hundred shelters and some have been overwhelmed. At one shelter, the Red Cross had to ration food. Houston’s convention center was set up to house only half of the 10,000 people who are there.
Mike Morris, Houston Chronicle (@mmorris011)
Shelters overwhelmed by the number of Harvey victims seeking it
The Red Cross has come under fire for its response to previous disasters, including Superstorm Sandy. As millions of Americans look for ways to help the relief effort in Houston, some are calling for donations to go to other organizations with better track records of delivering aid where it’s needed most.
Laura Sullivan, investigative reporter for NPR. (@laurasullivanpr)
People are urging donations for Harvey relief efforts — just not to the Red Cross
Red Cross 'Diverted Assets' During Storms' Aftermath To Focus On Image
Red Cross Spent 25 Percent Of Haiti Donations On Internal Expenses
Comedian Kathy Griffin experienced a PR disaster after she posed for a photo holding a fake severed head of Donald Trump. She lost her job hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve gala. She lost the support of lots of friends. But now she’s fighting back.
Yashar Ali, freelance journalist (@yashar)
Off With Her Head Kathy Griffin lost jobs, money, and friends after releasing a provocative image of President Trump. But the comedian refuses to bend the knee.
Edgar Arceneaux is from South LA, went to art school in LA, and grad school at CalArts. He teaches at USC, and runs a nonprofit in Watts. Arceneaux’s work deals with history and identity -- through drawings, video, installation. He’s part of our series “Blank Slate,” about the artists who shape L.A. and who are shaped by L.A.
Edgar Arceneaux, artist, USC
Two more mountain lion cubs were discovered in the Santa Monica Mountains this week. Their names are P-59 and P-60. One’s a male and the other’s a female. They have bright blue eyes, spotted coats, and oversized paws that will take some time growing into. Rangers aren’t sure who the father is.
