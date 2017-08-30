Disaster relief in the wake of Harvey

More than 32,000 people in the Houston area have fled their homes and are now in shelters. There are a couple hundred shelters and some have been overwhelmed. At one shelter, the Red Cross had to ration food. Houston’s convention center was set up to house only half of the 10,000 people who are there.

Mike Morris, Houston Chronicle (@mmorris011)

