President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit South Korea, November 7, 2017. Photo credit: Shealah Craighead.
Does a weak State Dept. mean a crisis for US leadership?
The president is on his way back from two weeks in Asia. No deals were inked. One reason for that: A lack of advance work by State Department diplomats. The department has been short staffed, and according to many experts, that’s lead to a crisis for U.S. leadership in the world.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified before the House Judiciary Committee today. He faced questions about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia, the possibility of the Justice Department launching investigations into Hillary Clinton, and embattled Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.
Guests:
Andrew Prokop, Senior Politics Reporter, Vox (@awprokop)
Guests:
James Dobbins, RAND Corp (@Jim_Dobbins)
Alan Bjerga, Bloomberg News (@AlanBjerga)
Tracking how many key positions Trump has filled so far
For the last eight weeks, KCRW’s Saul Gonzalez and Anna Scott have been exploring the housing crisis in LA. Tenants and developers, money men, and affordable housing activists are all affected. In the final episode, we look at possible solutions.
Pro rent control rally on Wilshire Boulevard. Photo credit: Saul Gonzalez.
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
