ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Donald Trump on Russia, ethics, and the dossier

During Donald Trump’s first press conference as president-elect, he answered questions about Russia, his business interests, and Obamacare. But the story grabbing all the headlines right now is about a dossier alleging the Russians have dirt on Trump and are blackmailing him with it.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jan 11, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Picture courtesy of Lucas Jackson/REUTERS; U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 11, 2017.

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy

Donald Trump's press conference and his relationship with the media 18 MIN, 6 SEC

Donald Trump took questions from the press for the first time since the election. Politics reporter Vann R. Newkirk said the president-elect’s relationship with the press is like a gladiator game. Trump answered questions about Russia, his business interests and Obamacare. But the story grabbing all the headlines right now: a dossier alleging the Russians have dirt on Trump and are blackmailing him with it.

Guests:
Michael Crowley, Politico (@MichaelCrowley)
Vann R. Newkirk, The Atlantic (@fivefifths)
Drew Harwell, Washington Post (@drewharwell)

More:
Trump confronts firestorm over Russia allegations

Do real estate developers have too much sway over City Hall? 8 MIN, 59 SEC

Five LA City Council members want a ban on political donations from developers who have projects pending or recently approved by the city. The move is an effort to change the ideas that developers have too much political power in the city.

Guests:
Dave Zahniser, LA Times (@DavidZahniser)

More:
L.A. politicians propose banning campaign contributions from developers

Janelle Monae on 'Hidden Figures' and ‘Moonlight': 'Queens come from all walks of life' 14 MIN, 37 SEC

In two movies out now, Grammy nominee Janelle Monae plays the first black female NASA engineer, and a surrogate mother to a black gay boy in Miami. She discusses the power of these roles, and her political activism.

Guests:
Janelle Monae, Musician

More:
Janelle Monae on ‘Hidden Figures’ and ‘Moonlight’: ‘Queens come from all walks of life’

Vanity museums reveal how the rich influence art 8 MIN, 31 SEC

Los Angeles’ Exposition Park will become home to the new George Lucas Museum, a building to house the filmmaker’s personal collection of art and, of course, his Star Wars ephemera. This is the latest museum in LA to be built by wealthy collectors. The list includes the Broad and an art museum to house the collection of Guess Jeans founders Maurice and Paul Marciano. We look at what this means for the art we experience.

Guests:
Julia Halperin, The Art Magazine (@Juliahalperin)

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE