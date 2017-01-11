Donald Trump on Russia, ethics, and the dossier

Donald Trump took questions from the press for the first time since the election. Politics reporter Vann R. Newkirk said the president-elect’s relationship with the press is like a gladiator game. Trump answered questions about Russia, his business interests and Obamacare. But the story grabbing all the headlines right now: a dossier alleging the Russians have dirt on Trump and are blackmailing him with it.

Michael Crowley, Politico

Vann R. Newkirk, The Atlantic

Drew Harwell, Washington Post

