Donald Trump on Russia, ethics, and the dossier
During Donald Trump’s first press conference as president-elect, he answered questions about Russia, his business interests, and Obamacare. But the story grabbing all the headlines right now is about a dossier alleging the Russians have dirt on Trump and are blackmailing him with it.
Producers:
Donald Trump took questions from the press for the first time since the election. Politics reporter Vann R. Newkirk said the president-elect's relationship with the press is like a gladiator game.
Guests:
Michael Crowley, Politico (@MichaelCrowley)
Vann R. Newkirk, The Atlantic (@fivefifths)
Drew Harwell, Washington Post (@drewharwell)
Five LA City Council members want a ban on political donations from developers who have projects pending or recently approved by the city. The move is an effort to change the ideas that developers have too much political power in the city.
Guests:
Dave Zahniser, LA Times (@DavidZahniser)
More:
L.A. politicians propose banning campaign contributions from developers
In two movies out now, Grammy nominee Janelle Monae plays the first black female NASA engineer, and a surrogate mother to a black gay boy in Miami. She discusses the power of these roles, and her political activism.
Guests:
Janelle Monae, Musician
More:
Janelle Monae on ‘Hidden Figures’ and ‘Moonlight’: ‘Queens come from all walks of life’
Los Angeles’ Exposition Park will become home to the new George Lucas Museum, a building to house the filmmaker’s personal collection of art and, of course, his Star Wars ephemera. This is the latest museum in LA to be built by wealthy collectors. The list includes the Broad and an art museum to house the collection of Guess Jeans founders Maurice and Paul Marciano. We look at what this means for the art we experience.
Guests:
Julia Halperin, The Art Magazine (@Juliahalperin)