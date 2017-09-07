Education Secretary Betsy DeVos takes on Title IX

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said the Obama administration used Title IX -- the campus gender equality law -- to coerce and intimidate universities to overreach when handling sex assault cases. She said the result was “an unraveling of justice” for both accusers and the accused. She pointed to an ongoing court case involving a former USC football player. He was expelled for allegedly attacking his girlfriend, but she denies any attack happened.

Vanessa Grigoriadis, author of the book “Blurred Lines: Rethinking Sex, Power, and Consent on Campus” (@vanessagrigor)

Zach Helfand, LA Times (@zhelfand)

