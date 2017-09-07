ON AIR
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos takes on Title IX

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said the Obama administration used Title IX -- the campus gender equality law -- to coerce and intimidate universities to overreach when handling sex assault cases. She pointed to a case involving a former USC football player who was kicked out of school after a Title IX investigation.

Sep 07, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos makes remarks during a major policy address on Title IX enforcement, which in college covers sexual harassment, rape and assault, at George Mason University, in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., September 7, 2017. (Mike Theiler/Reuters)

Have campus sexual assault policies become too hard on the accused? 12 MIN, 40 SEC

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said the Obama administration used Title IX -- the campus gender equality law -- to coerce and intimidate universities to overreach when handling sex assault cases. She said the result was “an unraveling of justice” for both accusers and the accused. She pointed to an ongoing court case involving a former USC football player. He was expelled for allegedly attacking his girlfriend, but she denies any attack happened.

Guests:
Vanessa Grigoriadis, author of the book “Blurred Lines: Rethinking Sex, Power, and Consent on Campus” (@vanessagrigor)
Zach Helfand, LA Times (@zhelfand)

More:
THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS ABOUT TO DECLARE VICTORY ON A CENTRAL FRONT OF THE CULTURE WAR
Former USC kicker Matt Boermeester asks court to reverse expulsion; school says girlfriend alleged previous abuse

Blurred Lines

Vanessa Grigoriadis

How Betsy DeVos is trying to reshape national education policy and Michigan's charter schools 8 MIN, 40 SEC

Betsy DeVos is from Michigan, a state that’s become a charter school free-for-all with little oversight. Detroit schools are among the worst in the nation. DeVos has put part of her considerable fortune into the Michigan charter school effort.

Guests:
Mark Binelli, Rolling Stone

More:
Michigan Gambled on Charter Schools. Its Children Lost.
7 things you need to know about how Trump's budget would affect schools in California and nationwide

Facebook sold ads to Russian trolls during November election 7 MIN, 59 SEC

Facebook has a fake news problem -- that’s something the social network itself owned up to after the election. Now it’s acknowledged that it sold about 300 ads to a shadowy Russian company during the election. Those ads spread political messages about things like gun rights and immigration.

Guests:
Will Oremus, Slate.com (@WillOremus)

More:
Russian Operatives Bought U.S. Political Ads on Facebook. Here’s Why That’s a Big Deal.

Acapulco, from glamorous resort town to Mexico's murder capital 8 MIN, 11 SEC

There are 70 homicides a day in Mexico. The country is overrun by gang violence. Its famous tourist destinations are not immune, including Cancún, Cabo San Lucas, Acapulco.

Guests:
Joshua Partlow, Washington Post (@partlowj)

More:
ACAPULCO IS NOW MEXICO’S MURDER CAPITAL

Why aren't football teams signing Colin Kaepernick? 10 MIN, 19 SEC

The NFL season kicks off tonight. No teams have signed Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco quarterback who kneeled during the national anthem. Seattle Seahawks star Michael Bennett recently had a run-in with Las Vegas police who took him down and cuffed him. And in baseball, the Red Sox stole signs, and the Dodgers have lost 11 of their last 12 games.

Guests:
Randy Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)
Jason Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)

CREDITS

Producers:
Quinn O'Toole
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Luke Vander Ploeg

