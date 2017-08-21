Photo: Emmy-nominated actor Sterling K. Brown at KCRW (Photo by Amy Ta)
Emmy nominee Sterling K. Brown is optimistic about black stories on TV
Sterling K. Brown won an Emmy for portraying Christopher Darden in “The People v. OJ Simpson.” He’s nominated again for his role as Randall Pearson on “This Is Us.” He joins us to talk about his work.
Despite a campaign promise to end the war in Afghanistan, President Trump is expected to announce that U.S. will send 4000 more troops there in an address tonight. So 16 years later, what does Afghanistan look like now? The Taliban control more of the country than at any time since the war began.
Rod Nordland, New York Times (@rodnordland)
As fallout from Charlottesville continues, LA City Attorney Mike Feuer says he wants the city to further restrict, and even deny, rally permits to hate groups such as Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan. The ACLU says it will no longer represent hate groups that want to march with guns, and plans to weigh the risk of violence more carefully when evaluating potential clients.
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)
ACLU Will No Longer Defend Hate Groups Protesting With Firearms
L.A. may deny rally permits to hate groups, city attorney says
Some parts of Los Angeles don’t smell very good these days. That’s because piles of garbage are sitting on the street rotting. The city changed its trash collection policy. Now some companies aren’t picking it up.
Paul Koretz, Los Angeles City Council (@paulkoretzcd5)
David Zahniser, Los Angeles Times (@DavidZahniser)
Higher rates, missed pickups: L.A. is hearing a rash of complaints about its new waste removal system
Soaring trash fees for L.A. condos and apartment buildings spark
Sterling K. Brown won an Emmy for portraying Christopher Darden in “The People v. OJ Simpson” last year. Now he’s nominated again for his role as Randall Pearson on “This Is Us.” He used to joke that there could only be one black actor working in Hollywood at a time, but he says it’s a lot different now.
Emmy-nominated actor Sterling K. Brown at KCRW (Photo by Amy Ta)
Sterling K. Brown, Actor (@sterlingkbrown)
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
