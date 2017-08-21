Emmy nominee Sterling K. Brown is optimistic about black stories on TV

Despite a campaign promise to end the war in Afghanistan, President Trump is expected to announce that U.S. will send 4000 more troops there in an address tonight. So 16 years later, what does Afghanistan look like now? The Taliban control more of the country than at any time since the war began.

Guests:

Rod Nordland, New York Times (@rodnordland)

More:

Afghan Insurgents Gaining as Trump Rolls Out War Plan

