Feminism in the age of Trump

Five women have accused Louis C.K. of masturbating in front of them -- or asking if he can. The premiere of his movie, “I Love You, Daddy,” has been cancelled. HBO is cutting ties and pulling his comedy specials off their on-demand services. Louis C.K. has cancelled his public appearances and interviews, and released a statement this morning saying the allegations against him are true.

Guests:

Cara Buckley, Culture reporter for The New York Times (@caraNYT)