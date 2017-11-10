People gathered in St. Paul and marched to the Minnesota capitol to protest Republican President Donald Trump on January 21, 2017. Photo credit: Fibonacci Blue.
Feminism in the age of Trump
All week, we’ve been talking about the year since Donald Trump was elected president. Today we look at the state of feminism and how women are organizing in the age of Trump, Weinstein and the rest.
Five women have accused Louis C.K. of masturbating in front of them -- or asking if he can. The premiere of his movie, “I Love You, Daddy,” has been cancelled. HBO is cutting ties and pulling his comedy specials off their on-demand services. Louis C.K. has cancelled his public appearances and interviews, and released a statement this morning saying the allegations against him are true.
Cara Buckley, Culture reporter for The New York Times (@caraNYT)
A year ago, Hillary Clinton stood in the wings of New York City’s Javits Center, under a literal glass ceiling, waiting to break the symbolic one. She never made an entrance that night. Then the day after President Trump’s inauguration, millions of women marched across the country. It was the largest single-day demonstration in US history. Now a year after the election, what is the state of the women’s movement in the U.S.?
Rebecca Solnit, author
Roxane Gay, author, 'hunger' and 'Bad Feminist' (@rgay)
Shikha Dalmia, Reason Foundation / The Week (@reason)
“The Florida Project” takes place in a low-rent motel near Disney World. It follows the wild antics of a 6 year old and her friends who live there. We speak with the director, who likes to cast first-time actors, as well as the actress who plays the mom. The director found her on Instagram.
Valerio Cotto and Brooklynn Prince in "The Florida Project." Photo by Marc Schmidt, courtesy of A24.
Sean Baker, film and TV director (@Lilfilm)
Bria Vinaite, Actress
Our critics discuss “Murder On the Orient Express,” starring Johnny Depp, Judi Dench and Michelle Pfeiffer; the Christmas comedy “Daddy’s Home 2;” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” about a mother who tries solving her daughter's murder.
Alicia Malone, Fandango (@aliciamalone)
Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes (@graedrake)
