Fighting for the soul of the California Democratic Party

Over the weekend, Eric Bauman was elected as the new chair of the California Democratic Party. But his main opponent, progressive Kimberly Ellis has not conceded. It was a raucous weekend with Bernie Sanders supporters saying the party is not listening to their concerns.

May 22, 2017

Photo of the California State Capitol Building in Sacramento, CA, courtesy of Christopher Padalinski.

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Gina Pollack

New California Democratic Party leader Eric Bauman welcomes recount 9 MIN, 10 SEC

Eric Bauman won this weekend’s election to become the new chairman of the California Democratic Party. He won by just 62 votes -- out of about 3000 -- against progressive candidate Kimberly Ellis. Ellis has refused to concede. She’s questioning the integrity of the election, and wants to review each vote. We hear from Bauman about whether the votes should be recounted, and whether he’s flummoxed by the election.

Guests:
Eric Bauman, winner of the election for new chairman of California Democratic Party

Kimberly Ellis keeps fighting to lead California Democratic Party 9 MIN, 7 SEC

Kimberly Ellis lost a tight race against political veteran Eric Bauman to be chair of the California Democratic Party. She’s calling for an audit of the votes. She discusses her concerns around the integrity of the election, what she’ll do if she still doesn’t win after the audit, and the differences between her and Bauman.

Guests:
Kimberly Ellis, candidate in election for new chairman of California Democratic (@KimberlyEllis10)

More:
Kimberly Ellis calls for an audit of the election for California Democratic Party leader

Why D.O.J. is trying to stop lawyers from representing immigrants in Seattle 8 MIN, 28 SEC

When President Donald Trump first tried to roll out his travel ban, lawyers rushed to airports nationwide to help those caught in the middle. Among them was the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, a Seattle-based nonprofit that represents immigrants facing deportation. The group has been vocal in opposing Trump’s travel ban. Now the Justice Department is demanding that the group stop its immigrant defense work by using a little-known technicality in the law.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

More:
The Airport Lawyers Who Stood Up to Trump Are Under Attack

HBO's Sheila Nevins on having power in a man's world 14 MIN, 47 SEC

Sheila Nevins has been president of HBO Documentary Films for three decades, she’s won 32 Primetime Emmys and 26 Oscars. In her new book of personal essays, she writes about her life, being a woman in a man’s world, and getting a facelift.

Guests:
Sheila Nevins, Director of Documentaries, HBO; author of “You Don’t Look Your Age and Other Fairy Tales”

You Don't Look Your Age...and Other Fairy Tales

Sheila Nevins

Apple's new headquarters: Vision from the future or vision of excess? 8 MIN, 15 SEC

Apple’s new Cupertino headquarters has been called the “mothership.” It looks like a circular spaceship. Some 14,000 employees will land there. Designed by architect Norman Foster, it cost $5 billion. Fake hills were created to shield it from the outside world.

Guests:
Steven Levy, Backchannel (@StevenLevy)

More:
ONE MORE THING INSIDE APPLE’S INSANELY GREAT (OR JUST INSANE) NEW MOTHERSHIP

