Fleeing in the dead of night, lives upended: Personal stories from Ventura fire

Three fires are raging out of control in Southern California: One in Ventura, one in Sylmar, and one in Santa Clarita. Tens of thousands of people are under evacuation orders. We hear personal stories from Ventura County residents, and get an on-the-ground update on the status of the Sylmar fire.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Dec 05, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: Flames spread in a valley from a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire near Ventura, California, December 5, 2017. (Gene Blevins/Reuters)

Ventura resident: 'No clue' where to go from here 11 MIN, 9 SEC

Three major fires are burning in Southern California. In Ventura, the Thomas Fire has burned more than 45,000 acres and forced 27,000 to evacuate. We hear personal stories from two vulnerable Ventura County residents.


Northern Ventura resident Jack Comeau


Evacuated residents seeking food and shelter


Photos by Kathryn Barnes

Guests:
Jack Comeau, northern Ventura resident
Gennifer Mantych, Ventura resident

More:
Ventura County wildfire rages over 45,500 acres, destroys more than 150 structures; 27,000 flee

What's the outlook for containing the SoCal fires? 4 MIN, 19 SEC

The Creek fire is burning around Sylmar, at the upper end of the San Fernando Valley, where the 5, 405 and 210 freeways all meet. And a wildfire in San Bernardino has led to injuries and triggered evacuations. KCRW’s Benjamin Gottlieb is keeping track of all this.

Guests:
Benjamin Gottlieb, Afternoon News Producer (@benjamin_max)

More:
'Extreme firefight' underway as thousands flee Creek fire; portion of 210 Freeway shut down

Famed lawyer David Boies is involved in a lawsuit against best-selling author Emma Cline 12 MIN, 2 SEC

David Boies is representing a former boyfriend of author Emma Cline in a plagiarism suit. The tactics Boies used against her are reminiscent of the tactics he used when representing Harvey Weinstein -- threatening to reveal Cline’s previous sexual history and nude selfies.

Guests:
Sheelah Kolhatkar, The New Yorker (@sheelahk)

More:
How the Lawyer David Boies Turned a Young Novelist’s Sexual Past Against Her

Music producer Don Was wants to get a new generation hooked on jazz 18 MIN, 34 SEC

Don Was has produced records for major musicians such as the Stones, Bob Dylan, the B-52s, John Mayer. He also leads one of the most famous boutique jazz labels in the world: Blue Note. He was inspired by jazz as a teenager.


Don Was is president of Blue Note Records. Photo by Gabi Porter.

Guests:
Don Was, Blue Note Record

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

