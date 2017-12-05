Photo: Flames spread in a valley from a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire near Ventura, California, December 5, 2017. (Gene Blevins/Reuters)
Fleeing in the dead of night, lives upended: Personal stories from Ventura fire
Three fires are raging out of control in Southern California: One in Ventura, one in Sylmar, and one in Santa Clarita. Tens of thousands of people are under evacuation orders. We hear personal stories from Ventura County residents, and get an on-the-ground update on the status of the Sylmar fire.
Three major fires are burning in Southern California. In Ventura, the Thomas Fire has burned more than 45,000 acres and forced 27,000 to evacuate. We hear personal stories from two vulnerable Ventura County residents.
Northern Ventura resident Jack Comeau
Evacuated residents seeking food and shelter
Photos by Kathryn Barnes
Jack Comeau, northern Ventura resident
Gennifer Mantych, Ventura resident
Ventura County wildfire rages over 45,500 acres, destroys more than 150 structures; 27,000 flee
The Creek fire is burning around Sylmar, at the upper end of the San Fernando Valley, where the 5, 405 and 210 freeways all meet. And a wildfire in San Bernardino has led to injuries and triggered evacuations. KCRW’s Benjamin Gottlieb is keeping track of all this.
Benjamin Gottlieb, Afternoon News Producer (@benjamin_max)
'Extreme firefight' underway as thousands flee Creek fire; portion of 210 Freeway shut down
David Boies is representing a former boyfriend of author Emma Cline in a plagiarism suit. The tactics Boies used against her are reminiscent of the tactics he used when representing Harvey Weinstein -- threatening to reveal Cline’s previous sexual history and nude selfies.
Sheelah Kolhatkar, The New Yorker (@sheelahk)
How the Lawyer David Boies Turned a Young Novelist’s Sexual Past Against Her
Don Was has produced records for major musicians such as the Stones, Bob Dylan, the B-52s, John Mayer. He also leads one of the most famous boutique jazz labels in the world: Blue Note. He was inspired by jazz as a teenager.
Don Was is president of Blue Note Records. Photo by Gabi Porter.
Don Was, Blue Note Record
Madeleine Brand
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
