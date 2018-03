New National Security Advisor Bolton has been a Fox News commentator since 2007. On Monday, Trump’s legal team hired former prosecutor Joseph diGenova, who has also appeared on Fox quite a bit, where he promoted the idea that the FBI and DOJ conspired against Trump. Incoming economic advisor Larry Kudlow has had a long career hosting shows and pontificating on the business channel CNBC.

Guests:

Dan Cassino, Fairleigh Dickinson University; author of “Fox News and American Politics: How One Channel Shapes American Politics and Society” (@DanCassino)