Photo of Patty Schemel by Darcy Hemley
Former 'Hole' drummer Patty Schemel on music and drug addiction
Patty Schemel was the drummer for Courtney Love’s band, Hole. But then she got into drugs, lost it all, and ended up living on the streets of LA. She writes about her journey in her new memoir, “Hit So Hard.”
Wildfires have been burning around Southern California for a week. Most are under control, but the Thomas Fire spread up the coast to Santa Barbara County over the weekend, forcing more residents to evacuate. It’s now one of the largest fires in state history. All this fire and wind is raising big questions about weather and climate.
Bill Patzert, Jet Propulsion Laboratory (@NASAJPL)
California jet streams create the perfect storm for SoCal wildfires
Alabama voters will choose between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones Tuesday. Jones needs black voters, some of whom won’t be able to vote because of the state’s strict voter ID laws.
Ari Berman, Mother Jones (@AriBerman)
Former clerks have accused the colorful 9th circuit court judge Alex Kozinski of sexual harassment. We talk about that, and the often-punishing job of being a clerk to this high profile judge.
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)
Prominent appeals court Judge Alex Kozinski accused of sexual misconduct
Trump Jr. cites attorney-client privilege in not answering panel's questions about discussions with his father
Patty Schemel was the drummer for Courtney Love’s band, Hole. But then she got into drugs, lost it all, and ended up living on the streets of LA. She’s out with new memoir titled “Hit So Hard.”
Patty Schemel is author of "Hit So Hard." Photo by Darcy Hemley.
Patty Schemel, drummer (@PattySchemel)
Patty Schemel
The Golden Globe nominations are out today. This really was a great year for TV -- “The Deuce,” “Big Little Lies,” “Master of None”… the list goes on. The good news? The holidays are the perfect time to binge everything you missed in 2017.
Alan Sepinwall, Uproxx (@sepinwall)
Madeleine Brand
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
