ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Former 'Hole' drummer Patty Schemel on music and drug addiction

Patty Schemel was the drummer for Courtney Love’s band, Hole. But then she got into drugs, lost it all, and ended up living on the streets of LA. She writes about her journey in her new memoir, “Hit So Hard.”

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Dec 11, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo of Patty Schemel by Darcy Hemley

Climate expert says the conditions are supersized, causing apocalyptic fires 5 MIN, 4 SEC


Photo by Dave Malkoff

Wildfires have been burning around Southern California for a week. Most are under control, but the Thomas Fire spread up the coast to Santa Barbara County over the weekend, forcing more residents to evacuate. It’s now one of the largest fires in state history. All this fire and wind is raising big questions about weather and climate.

Guests:
Bill Patzert, Jet Propulsion Laboratory (@NASAJPL)

More:
California jet streams create the perfect storm for SoCal wildfires

Strict voter ID laws could tilt Alabama senate race in Roy Moore's favor 7 MIN, 46 SEC

Alabama voters will choose between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones Tuesday. Jones needs black voters, some of whom won’t be able to vote because of the state’s strict voter ID laws.

Guests:
Ari Berman, Mother Jones (@AriBerman)

The Weinstein effect on the American judiciary 8 MIN, 51 SEC

Former clerks have accused the colorful 9th circuit court judge Alex Kozinski of sexual harassment. We talk about that, and the often-punishing job of being a clerk to this high profile judge.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

More:
Prominent appeals court Judge Alex Kozinski accused of sexual misconduct
Trump Jr. cites attorney-client privilege in not answering panel's questions about discussions with his father

High flying rock n' roll days, and a sordid life after 'Hole' fell apart 15 MIN, 10 SEC

Patty Schemel was the drummer for Courtney Love’s band, Hole. But then she got into drugs, lost it all, and ended up living on the streets of LA. She’s out with new memoir titled “Hit So Hard.”


Patty Schemel is author of "Hit So Hard." Photo by Darcy Hemley.

Guests:
Patty Schemel, drummer (@PattySchemel)

Hit So Hard

Patty Schemel

Binge-worthy TV shows of 2017 8 MIN, 45 SEC

The Golden Globe nominations are out today. This really was a great year for TV -- “The Deuce,” “Big Little Lies,” “Master of None”… the list goes on. The good news? The holidays are the perfect time to binge everything you missed in 2017.

Guests:
Alan Sepinwall, Uproxx (@sepinwall)

More:
Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Photos: The Thomas Fire leaves a scorched landscape
For The Curious Blog

Photos: The Thomas Fire leaves a scorched landscape The Thomas Fire has burned more than 230,000 acres, becoming the fifth largest wildfire in California history. The fire, which is now 15 percent contained, has destroyed 790 structures. One fatality… Read More

Dec 11, 2017

Where can you see The Nutcracker in LA this year?
For The Curious Blog

Where can you see The Nutcracker in LA this year? When the Nutcracker premiered in St. Petersburg, Russia more than a century ago, critics hated it. But now it’s become what might be the most popular ballet in the world.… Read More

Dec 07, 2017

Pot will be legal soon. What do you want to know?
For The Curious Blog

Pot will be legal soon. What do you want to know? Starting January 1, buying and selling recreational marijuana will be legal in California. However, it’s up to specific municipalities to decide how to regulate the business. This means certain cities… Read More

Dec 06, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed