Former 'Hole' drummer Patty Schemel on music and drug addiction



Photo by Dave Malkoff

Wildfires have been burning around Southern California for a week. Most are under control, but the Thomas Fire spread up the coast to Santa Barbara County over the weekend, forcing more residents to evacuate. It’s now one of the largest fires in state history. All this fire and wind is raising big questions about weather and climate.

Guests:

Bill Patzert, Jet Propulsion Laboratory (@NASAJPL)

More:

California jet streams create the perfect storm for SoCal wildfires

