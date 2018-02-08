Artwork by Njideka Akunyili Crosby.
From Nigeria to LA, painter Njideka Akunyili Crosby becomes a star
Njideka Akunyili Crosby is one of the most sought-after young painters in the art world right now. She won a Macarthur Genius grant. Her paintings sell for millions of dollars to private collectors and museums like LACMA and the Whitney.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Congress has until midnight to come up with a budget deal. But there’s trouble on both the right and the left, with Democrats angry there’s no deal for Dreamers in it.
Guests:
Mike Lillis, Senior Congressional Reporter, The Hill (@RealMikeLillis)
The White House is trying to contain a scandal involving a Trump aide accused of domestic violence. Despite warnings from the FBI, Rob Porter was hired for a crucial White House position. Now, Chief of Staff John Kelly’s judgment is being questioned.
Guests:
Andrew Prokop, Senior Politics Reporter, Vox (@awprokop)
More:
Rob Porter’s domestic violence scandal, and what it means for Trump’s White House, explained
There’s mounting criticism of a new recycling program in LA. Now that criticism isn’t just from apartment building owners, it’s from the very council members who created the program.
Guests:
David Zahniser, Los Angeles Times (@DavidZahniser)
More:
'A hot mess' — Council members trash the rollout of L.A.'s recycling program
Nigerian artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby is one of the most sought-after young painters in the art world right now. She won a Macarthur Genius grant. Her paintings sell for millions of dollars to private collectors and museums like LACMA and the Whitney. Her parents were not pleased when she told them she wanted to be an artist rather than a doctor.
Artwork by Njideka Akunyili Crosby
Guests:
Njideka Akunyili Crosby, artist
The winter Olympics officially start tomorrow, but the men’s ski jumpers began their competition early this morning. Everyone landed safely. This year, the U.S. is sending four men and three women to the games.
Guests:
Christian Bordal, Producer, 'Press Play' (@ChristianBordal)
More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand
How will LA billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong run the LA Times? The richest man in Los Angeles is buying the LA Times for $500 million. Biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong made his fortune by selling a cancer drug, he owns minority stake in the Lakers, and has schmoozed with politicians like Joe Biden and Donald Trump. But ethics watchdogs have pointed out red flags in his financial dealings.
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy blasts Tesla into space SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy rocket today from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. They used a historic launch pad -- the same one that sent Neil Armstrong to the moon. The rocket is carrying Elon Musk’s personal Tesla Roadster.
Oscar-nominated 'Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405' looks at art and anxiety At the center of the Oscar-nominated short -- “Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405” -- is Mindy Alper, an artist who suffers from mental illness. She finds beauty and inspiration in unexpected places, like the 405.
LAUSD security gets a closer look after middle school shooting On Thursday, a 12-year-old girl brought a semi-automatic pistol to Sal Castro Middle School. It went off apparently by accident, and wounded four students and one adult. It has parents wondering about the district’s security measures. How was a 12-year-old able to bring a gun on campus? Are the current random searches effective and fair?
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Njideka Akunyili Crosby: From Nigeria to LA Njideka Akunyili Crosby didn’t pick up a paintbrush until she was 16 years old and was taking a community college class in Philadelphia. Now she’s 35 and is one of… Read More
What are all those ‘cash for houses’ signs? You’ve probably seen the signs – usually stapled to telephone poles – that say things like, “we buy houses,” “Emma buys houses,” or “cash for your house.” They often look… Read More