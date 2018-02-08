ON AIR
From Nigeria to LA, painter Njideka Akunyili Crosby becomes a star

Njideka Akunyili Crosby is one of the most sought-after young painters in the art world right now. She won a Macarthur Genius grant. Her paintings sell for millions of dollars to private collectors and museums like LACMA and the Whitney.

Feb 08, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Artwork by Njideka Akunyili Crosby.

Will lawmakers pass a budget to avoid another government shutdown? 5 MIN

Congress has until midnight to come up with a budget deal. But there’s trouble on both the right and the left, with Democrats angry there’s no deal for Dreamers in it.

Guests:
Mike Lillis, Senior Congressional Reporter, The Hill (@RealMikeLillis)

White House staff secretary resigns amid domestic abuse allegations 5 MIN

The White House is trying to contain a scandal involving a Trump aide accused of domestic violence. Despite warnings from the FBI, Rob Porter was hired for a crucial White House position. Now, Chief of Staff John Kelly’s judgment is being questioned.

Guests:
Andrew Prokop, Senior Politics Reporter, Vox (@awprokop)

More:
Rob Porter’s domestic violence scandal, and what it means for Trump’s White House, explained

LA City Council tries to clean up the city's trash problems 5 MIN

There’s mounting criticism of a new recycling program in LA. Now that criticism isn’t just from apartment building owners, it’s from the very council members who created the program.

Guests:
David Zahniser, Los Angeles Times (@DavidZahniser)

More:
'A hot mess' — Council members trash the rollout of L.A.'s recycling program

Njideka Akunyili Crosby on portraits of domestic life 5 MIN

Nigerian artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby is one of the most sought-after young painters in the art world right now. She won a Macarthur Genius grant. Her paintings sell for millions of dollars to private collectors and museums like LACMA and the Whitney. Her parents were not pleased when she told them she wanted to be an artist rather than a doctor.


Artwork by Njideka Akunyili Crosby

Guests:
Njideka Akunyili Crosby, artist

Why ski jumpers jumped a day before Olympics officially begin 5 MIN

The winter Olympics officially start tomorrow, but the men’s ski jumpers began their competition early this morning. Everyone landed safely. This year, the U.S. is sending four men and three women to the games.

Guests:
Christian Bordal, Producer, 'Press Play' (@ChristianBordal)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

For The Curious
Njideka Akunyili Crosby: From Nigeria to LA
For The Curious Blog

Njideka Akunyili Crosby didn't pick up a paintbrush until she was 16 years old and was taking a community college class in Philadelphia. Now she's 35 and is one of…

Feb 08, 2018

What are all those ‘cash for houses’ signs?
For The Curious Blog

What are all those ‘cash for houses’ signs? You’ve probably seen the signs – usually stapled to telephone poles – that say things like, “we buy houses,” “Emma buys houses,” or “cash for your house.” They often look… Read More

Feb 07, 2018

Nunes memo annotated by NPR
For The Curious Blog

Nunes memo annotated by NPR From NPR: A memo alleging that the FBI abused its surveillance authority became public on Friday after a push by House Republicans. President Trump authorized the memo’s release, even after… Read More

Feb 02, 2018

