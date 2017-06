Dalya Zeno and her mother left their home in Syria in 2012, making a new life for themselves in Glendale. “Dalya’s Other Country” is a documentary that follows Zeno through her high school years, as the Syrian war continues, and as President Trump comes to power.



Dalya Zeno attended an all-girls Catholic school when she moved from Aleppo to Glendale.



Dalya with her mother Rudayna.

Photos courtesy of Mustafa Rony Zeno.

