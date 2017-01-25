Picture courtesy of Badlands National Park
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
Gags on scientists, executive orders on immigration
The Badlands National Park Twitter account was scrubbed of tweets mentioning climate change, and the EPA and USDA are also grappling with new climate directives. President Trump is also interested in reviving the so-called CIA black sites abroad to hold terrorism suspects, and signed executive orders on the US-Mexico border wall and sanctuary cities.
The president is interested in reviving the so-called CIA black sites abroad to hold terrorism suspects.
Guests:
Greg Miller, Washington Post (@gregpmiller)
The Badlands National Park Twitter account was scrubbed of tweets mentioning climate change. Other agencies like the EPA and USDA are also grappling with new climate directives.
Guests:
Zoë Schlanger, Quartz Media (@zoeschlanger)
President Donald Trump signed executive orders on building a wall along the US- Mexico border and on punishing sanctuary cities. What does this mean for Los Angeles?
Guests:
Kevin de León, California State Senate (@kdeleon)
The cabaret show “Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs” is coming to Disney Hall this Sunday, where he channels musicians like Rufus Wainwright.
Guests:
Alan Cumming, Actor (@Alancumming)
Mary Tyler Moore died today at 80 years old. She won Emmys for her role on The Dick Van Dyke show in the early 60s, playing a perky housewife. Then she was a working woman on her own self-titled show, becoming a TV icon.
Guests:
Alan Sepinwall, HitFlix (@sepinwall)