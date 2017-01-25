ON AIR
Gags on scientists, executive orders on immigration

The Badlands National Park Twitter account was scrubbed of tweets mentioning climate change, and the EPA and USDA are also grappling with new climate directives. President Trump is also interested in reviving the so-called CIA black sites abroad to hold terrorism suspects, and signed executive orders on the US-Mexico border wall and sanctuary cities.

Jan 25, 2017

Picture courtesy of Badlands National Park

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy

Are black sites a prelude to return of harsh interrogation techniques? 7 MIN, 56 SEC

The president is interested in reviving the so-called CIA black sites abroad to hold terrorism suspects.

Guests:
Greg Miller, Washington Post (@gregpmiller)

US scientists face gag orders 8 MIN, 18 SEC

The Badlands National Park Twitter account was scrubbed of tweets mentioning climate change. Other agencies like the EPA and USDA are also grappling with new climate directives.

Guests:
Zoë Schlanger, Quartz Media (@zoeschlanger)

California State Senate leader on Trump's border wall 9 MIN, 1 SEC

President Donald Trump signed executive orders on building a wall along the US- Mexico border and on punishing sanctuary cities. What does this mean for Los Angeles?

Guests:
Kevin de León, California State Senate (@kdeleon)

Sappy songs with Alan Cumming 13 MIN, 56 SEC

The cabaret show “Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs” is coming to Disney Hall this Sunday, where he channels musicians like Rufus Wainwright.

Guests:
Alan Cumming, Actor (@Alancumming)

Remembering Mary Tyler Moore 9 MIN

Mary Tyler Moore died today at 80 years old. She won Emmys for her role on The Dick Van Dyke show in the early 60s, playing a perky housewife. Then she was a working woman on her own self-titled show, becoming a TV icon.

Guests:
Alan Sepinwall, HitFlix (@sepinwall)

