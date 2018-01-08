ON AIR
Golden Globes: #MeToo and President Oprah?

This year’s Golden Globes show has been praised for its feminist embrace of #MeToo. Hundreds of guests wore black on the red carpet. But what happens now that those black dresses are back in the closet? And Oprah brought down the house with her impassioned speech, generating talk of President Oprah.

Jan 08, 2018

Photo: 75th Golden Globe Awards – Photo Room – Beverly Hills, California, U.S., 07/01/2018 – Oprah Winfrey poses backstage with her Cecil B. DeMille Award. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

The #MeToo movement at the Golden Globes 8 MIN, 37 SEC

The Golden Globes are known more for clinking champagne flutes and snarky humor than sobering cultural conversations. But this year’s show has been praised by critics, journalists, and entertainers for its feminist embrace of the #MeToo movement. Hundreds of guests wore black on the red carpet. Winner after winner praised women of the movement. But does all this signify meaningful change, or is it just Hollywood feeling good about itself?

Guests:
Kim Masters, host, 'The Business' (@kimmasters)

More:
Oprah, Barbra, Elisabeth, Nicole: Women in black take over the Golden Globes

What do calls for Oprah 2020 say about our politics today? 7 MIN, 1 SEC

There’s a lot of buzz over the queen of all media running for president in 2020. We talk about why that perfectly captures our cultural moment, and what it means for the Democrats in search of a viable alternative to Donald Trump.

Guests:
Jason A. Johnson, Morgan State University / TheRoot.com (@drjasonjohnson)

More:
Why Oprah Winfrey Shouldn’t Run For President

Is it possible to remove the president from office if he is mentally unfit? 8 MIN, 12 SEC

We talk about why there is now public discussion about invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office; and also why the President’s Commission on Voter Fraud suddenly got shut down.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

200,000 Salvadorans at risk of deportation 6 MIN, 1 SEC

About 200,000 Salvadorans may have to leave the U.S. next year. That’s because the Trump administration announced Monday that its ending Temporary Protected Status for them. The protections, which had allowed Salvadorans to live in the US after earthquakes devastated El Salvador in 2001, will expire in September 2019. In Los Angeles, there are 30,000 Salvadorans with Temporary Protected Status.

Guests:
Martha Arevalo, Central American Resource Center

More:
Thousands of Salvadorans in Los Angeles worry about Trump ending temporary legal status

Why rent control laws could change this year to become stronger for tenants 9 MIN, 30 SEC

Rent control is shaping up to be the battle on the housing front in Sacramento. We find out what could happen and whether stronger rent control laws would actually help with housing costs.

Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)
Saul Gonzalez, Host, 'There Goes the Neighborhood: Los Angeles' (@SaulKCRW)

Why 'stable genius' is an oxymoron 8 MIN, 4 SEC

Responding to Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury,” Donald Trump tweeted that he was a “stable genius.” We look at what a real genius is -- often they aren’t stable at all. We also look at who among our presidents might be classified as geniuses.

Guests:
Claudia Kalb, Senior Writer, Newsweek

More:
What Makes a Genius?

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

