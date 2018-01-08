Golden Globes: #MeToo and President Oprah?

The Golden Globes are known more for clinking champagne flutes and snarky humor than sobering cultural conversations. But this year’s show has been praised by critics, journalists, and entertainers for its feminist embrace of the #MeToo movement. Hundreds of guests wore black on the red carpet. Winner after winner praised women of the movement. But does all this signify meaningful change, or is it just Hollywood feeling good about itself?

Kim Masters, host, 'The Business' (@kimmasters)

