Photo: 75th Golden Globe Awards – Photo Room – Beverly Hills, California, U.S., 07/01/2018 – Oprah Winfrey poses backstage with her Cecil B. DeMille Award. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)
Golden Globes: #MeToo and President Oprah?
This year’s Golden Globes show has been praised for its feminist embrace of #MeToo. Hundreds of guests wore black on the red carpet. But what happens now that those black dresses are back in the closet? And Oprah brought down the house with her impassioned speech, generating talk of President Oprah.
FROM THIS EPISODE
The Golden Globes are known more for clinking champagne flutes and snarky humor than sobering cultural conversations. But this year’s show has been praised by critics, journalists, and entertainers for its feminist embrace of the #MeToo movement. Hundreds of guests wore black on the red carpet. Winner after winner praised women of the movement. But does all this signify meaningful change, or is it just Hollywood feeling good about itself?
Guests:
Kim Masters, host, 'The Business' (@kimmasters)
More:
Oprah, Barbra, Elisabeth, Nicole: Women in black take over the Golden Globes
There’s a lot of buzz over the queen of all media running for president in 2020. We talk about why that perfectly captures our cultural moment, and what it means for the Democrats in search of a viable alternative to Donald Trump.
Guests:
Jason A. Johnson, Morgan State University / TheRoot.com (@drjasonjohnson)
We talk about why there is now public discussion about invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office; and also why the President’s Commission on Voter Fraud suddenly got shut down.
Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)
About 200,000 Salvadorans may have to leave the U.S. next year. That’s because the Trump administration announced Monday that its ending Temporary Protected Status for them. The protections, which had allowed Salvadorans to live in the US after earthquakes devastated El Salvador in 2001, will expire in September 2019. In Los Angeles, there are 30,000 Salvadorans with Temporary Protected Status.
Guests:
Martha Arevalo, Central American Resource Center
More:
Thousands of Salvadorans in Los Angeles worry about Trump ending temporary legal status
Rent control is shaping up to be the battle on the housing front in Sacramento. We find out what could happen and whether stronger rent control laws would actually help with housing costs.
Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)
Saul Gonzalez, Host, 'There Goes the Neighborhood: Los Angeles' (@SaulKCRW)
Responding to Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury,” Donald Trump tweeted that he was a “stable genius.” We look at what a real genius is -- often they aren’t stable at all. We also look at who among our presidents might be classified as geniuses.
Guests:
Claudia Kalb, Senior Writer, Newsweek
More:
What Makes a Genius?
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand
Inside the making of 'Stranger Things' Netflix has a certified hit with its ‘80s tinged horror/comedy/sci-fi series “Stranger Things.” The show is up for two Golden Globes this Sunday: Best TV drama and best supporting actor. The executive producer talks about the nominations, and how he had to school his young stars on the 1980s.
National security reporter on Washington's 'marketplace of secrets' Former New York Times reporter James Risen broke the NSA wiretapping story, but his paper refused to publish it for more than a year. Editors believed Bush administration officials who said publishing the piece would damage national security. Risen talks about the behind-the-scenes negotiations between the Times and the White House over national security information.
Health and hygiene on Skid Row The United Nations’ special investigator for extreme poverty and human rights recently toured the US, first stopping in LA and touring Skid Row. We speak with him about what he saw, and what he thinks needs to happen to help the homeless. One thing they need right now is more toilets. We look at what city officials are doing to improve sanitary conditions.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
The business of legal weed poses banking challenges Businesses that grow or sell cannabis still face a challenge when it comes to what to do with the money they make. At the Higher Path dispensary in Sherman Oaks,… Read More
Map: California’s recreational marijuana dispensaries Where can you buy recreational pot in California? The Cannifornian made this map. Remember, you have to be at least 21 to buy recreational marijuana. If you’re looking for medicinal… Read More