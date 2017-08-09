ON AIR
DONATE!

Google's diversity problem

Google has fired engineer James Damore, who wrote an internal memo saying “biological causes” are partially to blame for the low numbers of women in tech. Damore has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board. Google is also under investigation for paying female employees less.

Aug 09, 2017

Photo: The Google campus in Mountain View, CA (by Shawn Collins)

How worried should you be about the rhetoric between North Korea and the U.S.? 9 MIN

It would take 30 minutes for a nuclear missile to travel from North Korea to Los Angeles. How close is that possibility? Many experts are saying the ratcheting up of tensions -- fueled by President Trump -- is needlessly worrying.

Guests:
Jonathan Pollack, Brookings Institution (@BrookingsInst)

More:
Trump’s Threat to North Korea Was Improvised

Google tries -- and fails -- to achieve diversity in Silicon Valley 7 MIN, 8 SEC

On Monday, Google fired engineer James Damore, who wrote an internal memo saying “biological causes” are partially to blame for the low numbers of women in tech. Damore has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board. Google is also under investigation for paying female employees less.

Guests:
Elizabeth Ames, Anita Borg Institute

How pop culture is still treating women's lives as fairy tales 12 MIN, 21 SEC

Strong female characters are more common in movies and TV now, but women are often still playing stereotypes. They might be hanging with the guys, swilling beer, bragging about hook-ups or still waiting for their happy ending. A new book of essays examines the role of women in pop culture.

Guests:
Carina Chocano, author of “You Play The Girl: On Playboy Bunnies, Stepford Wives, Train Wrecks, & Other Mixed Messages” (@Carina_Chocano)

You Play the Girl

Carina Chocano

'Whose Streets:' View of Michael Brown killing from Ferguson residents 10 MIN, 8 SEC

Today is the third anniversary of the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. The new film “Whose Streets” tells the story of Ferguson from the perspective of the people who live there, those who protested and the movement that was created in the aftermath.


Riot Police in Ferguson, MO in "Whose Streets?"


Activist Alexis Templeton in "Whose Streets?"


A memorial for Michael Brown Jr. in Ferguson, MO featured in "Whose Streets?" 

Guests:
Sabaah Folayan, filmmaker (@sabaahfolayan)
Damon Davis, filmaker (@heartacheNpaint)

Will rock band Journey break up over Donald Trump? 5 MIN, 36 SEC

The Beatles had Yoko Ono; Journey may have Donald Trump. That’s an observation one journalist made as he wrote about the growing split in Journey. The band’s co-founder and guitarist was upset about his three bandmates visiting the White House and posing for a photo op with President Trump.

Guests:
Chris Willman, music writer, Variety (@ChrisWillman)

More:
Journey’s Neal Schon Blasts Bandmates for Meeting With Trump

CREDITS

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

