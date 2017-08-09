Google's diversity problem

Strong female characters are more common in movies and TV now, but women are often still playing stereotypes. They might be hanging with the guys, swilling beer, bragging about hook-ups or still waiting for their happy ending. A new book of essays examines the role of women in pop culture.

Guests:

Carina Chocano, author of “You Play The Girl: On Playboy Bunnies, Stepford Wives, Train Wrecks, & Other Mixed Messages” (@Carina_Chocano)