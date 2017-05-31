Gov. Jerry Brown: California and China will fight climate change together

Press Play goes to LA’s Museum of Contemporary Art to check out a 35-year retrospective of Kerry James Marshall’s work. Marshall’s paintings depict everyday black life, landscapes and historical events. Some of the pieces take up entire walls. One is a scene in a barbershop, where men have braids piled up on their heads like royalty, and the barber has a halo. Another shows a beauty parlor filled with stunning black women.



"Kerry James Marshall: Mastry" is on display at MOCA in downtown LA.

(Image courtesy of MOCA)

