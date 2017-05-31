ON AIR
Gov. Jerry Brown: California and China will fight climate change together

President Donald Trump reportedly wants the U.S. to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, and he’s expected to announce a decision soon. California Governor Jerry Brown heads to China to strengthen climate and clean energy ties.

May 31, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: California Governor Jerry Brown speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 27, 2016. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Gina Pollack

Why Gov. Jerry Brown is taking his climate agenda to China 8 MIN, 53 SEC

President Donald Trump reportedly wants the U.S. to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, and he's expected to announce a decision soon. Meanwhile, California Governor Jerry Brown heads to China to strengthen climate and clean energy ties.

Guests:
Jerry Brown, State of California (@JerryBrownGov)

More:
Fighting Trump on Climate, California Becomes a Global Force

President Trump's advisers are split on Paris Climate Accord 5 MIN, 49 SEC

There’s disagreement within the Trump White House over whether the U.S. should stay in the Paris climate agreement. A group of nearly two dozen senators is urging the president to back out of the agreement.

Guests:
David Roberts, Vox (@drvox)

ExxonMobil management is at odds with shareholders over climate change 7 MIN, 2 SEC

Shareholders of ExxonMobil, the world’s largest oil and gas producer, voted to break with management on the issue of climate change. They want the company to share more information on the potential impact of global warming and the policies designed to keep it in check.

Guests:
Steven Mufson, Washington Post (@StevenMufson)

More:
t Financial firms lead shareholder rebellion against ExxonMobil climate change policies

Homelessness is on the rise in LA 7 MIN, 31 SEC

More than 7000 volunteers canvassed the streets of LA County in January to see how many people were homeless, living in tents, cars, campers or in emergency shelters or transitional housing. They found that homelessness has risen 23 percent in LA County over the last year.

Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)

More:
L.A. County homelessness jumps a 'staggering' 23% as need far outpaces housing, new count shows

Kerry James Marshall: 35 years of painting black life in America 11 MIN, 2 SEC

Press Play goes to LA’s Museum of Contemporary Art to check out a 35-year retrospective of Kerry James Marshall’s work. Marshall’s paintings depict everyday black life, landscapes and historical events. Some of the pieces take up entire walls. One is a scene in a barbershop, where men have braids piled up on their heads like royalty, and the barber has a halo. Another shows a beauty parlor filled with stunning black women.


"Kerry James Marshall: Mastry" is on display at MOCA in downtown LA.
(Image courtesy of MOCA)

Guests:
Madeleine Brand, Host, 'Press Play' (@TheMadBrand)

NBA and hockey finals, and why the Dodgers are so good 9 MIN, 55 SEC

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors will face off Thursday as the NBA finals begin. The Stanley Cup finals began Monday between Pittsburgh and Nashville. And after last night’s Dodgers game, they’re now first in the division. Is it too soon for fans to get their hopes up?

Guests:
Randy Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)
Jason Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)

