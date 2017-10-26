ON AIR
DONATE!

How big is California’s opioid crisis?

President Donald Trump declared the opioid epidemic a public health emergency. Nearly 100 people die every day from an opioid overdose in the U.S., according to the CDC. In California, 4500 residents died of an overdose in 2015.

Oct 26, 2017

Photo: Used Narcan (naloxone hydrochloride) containers and syringes sit in a case, after paramedics revived a man in his 40's, who was found unresponsive, after overdosing on opioids in Salem, Massachusetts, U.S., August 9, 2017. Picture taken August 9, 2017. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

What the opioid epidemic looks like in California 14 MIN, 5 SEC

President Donald Trump declared the opioid epidemic a public health emergency. Nearly 100 people die every day from an opioid overdose in the U.S., according to the CDC. We hear a lot about how the epidemic consumes places like Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts.But the opioid crisis is in California too. The CDC says more than 4500 Californians died of an overdose in 2015.

Guests:
Lisa Girion, Los Angeles Times (@lisagirion)
Benjamin Barron, Assistant U.S Attorney

More:
Drug overdose deaths in the United States continue to increase in 2015
More opioid prescriptions than people in some California counties
Trump opioid declaration falls short, say state officials

Republicans move closer to tax cuts 8 MIN, 39 SEC

The House of Representatives approved a budget today that clears the way for major tax cuts. The measure that passed would allow a future tax bill to pass the Senate with a simple majority -- 50 votes. Republicans hold 52 seats in the Senate. But that doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy.

Guests:
Mike DeBonis, Washington Post

More:
House narrowly passes budget, paving way for $1.5 trillion tax cut

Latin American music in Los Angeles 14 MIN, 11 SEC

Los Angeles used to belong to Mexico. And our cultural ties to Latin America are threaded throughout the city. In fact, they’re being explored right now in the huge arts series “Pacific Standard Time: Los Angeles/Latin America.” It’s mostly focused on visual art, but Josh Kun has curated a Latin American music series for Pacific Standard Time.

Guests:
Josh Kun, USC’s Annenberg School (@JDKun)

In new Colin Farrell film, perfect family life gets disrupted by outside threat 9 MIN, 6 SEC

The first shot of the new movie “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” is of a big, bloody, beating heart in an open chest on the operating table. The heart surgeon at work is Dr. Stephen Murphy, who has an idyllic life that seems under control. But it’s about to be shattered. What else would you expect from a film inspired by a Greek tragedy?


Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell in "The Killing of a Sacred Deer."
Photo by Jima (Atsushi Nishijima), courtesy of A24

Guests:
Yorgos Lanthimos, director "The Killing of a Sacred Deer"

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

