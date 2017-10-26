How big is California’s opioid crisis?

President Donald Trump declared the opioid epidemic a public health emergency. Nearly 100 people die every day from an opioid overdose in the U.S., according to the CDC. We hear a lot about how the epidemic consumes places like Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts.But the opioid crisis is in California too. The CDC says more than 4500 Californians died of an overdose in 2015.

Guests:

Lisa Girion, Los Angeles Times (@lisagirion)

Benjamin Barron, Assistant U.S Attorney

More:

Drug overdose deaths in the United States continue to increase in 2015

More opioid prescriptions than people in some California counties

Trump opioid declaration falls short, say state officials

