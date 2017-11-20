ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

How Charles Manson became a recurring character in LA

Charles Manson died Sunday night in a hospital in Kern County. He was, of course, a pathological cult leader who directed gruesome murders. He also helped redefine Los Angeles for the whole country.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 20, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: Charles Manson talks during an interview August 25, 1989. (Calvin Hom/Reuters)

Is the sexual harassment backlash coming? 10 MIN, 59 SEC

This morning, the Los Angeles Times revealed it’s planning to publish complaints from six women against Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra. Other recently accused men include New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush, actor Jeffrey Tambor, and music producer Russell Simmons. The accusations range from rape to inappropriate comments. Many people see a watershed moment here. But could there be a backlash?

Guests:
Lili Loofbourow, The Week (@Millicentsomer)
Emily Bazelon, New York Times magazine / Yale Law School (@EmilyBazelon)

Why do judges want to keep body cam footage private? 8 MIN, 25 SEC

Democratic Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra announced today that he won’t seek re-election next year -- amid new allegations of sexual impropriety. Also, Los Angeles’ body camera policy is under fire after the local CBS station obtained footage potentially showing an officer placing a bag of cocaine on a suspect in a hit-and-run accident.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

More:
California Democratic Party members start petition seeking resignations of legislators accused of harassment
When Public Records Aren’t Made Public

How the media made Charles Manson bigger than his crimes 7 MIN, 29 SEC

Charles Manson died Sunday night in a hospital in the Central Valley. He was more than a pathological cult leader who directed gruesome murders. We look at what he meant for Los Angeles and the city’s place in the world.

Guests:
Warren Olney, Host, 'To the Point' and 'Olney in L.A.' (@warrenolney)

Remembering the man who popularized art book fairs 7 MIN, 26 SEC

Shannon Michael Cane died this month at age 43. He was credited with making art book fairs a huge thing in LA and New York. At this year’s LA fair, 15,000 people turned up at the MOCA Geffen on just one day. They were there to check out the limited edition books, zines, and art pieces on offer from hundreds of publishers, galleries, artists, and booksellers.

Guests:
Hrag Vartanian, Hyperallergic.com (@hragv)

More:
Shannon Michael Cane, Who Transformed Art Book Fairs, Dies at 43
From Flash Tattoos to a Fotomat Shack, Looking Beyond Books at the LA Art Book Fair 2017

Cartoonist Roz Chast on Manhattan: 'I feel more alive when I'm there' 10 MIN, 48 SEC

Part of the pleasure of reading Roz Chast’s cartoons in the New Yorker is realizing your life isn’t so miserable after all. Her characters live in a world filled with petty disappointments. Her books have titles like “What I Hate: From A to Z,” and “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?” But her new book is a celebration of her favorite place: “Going into Town: A Love Letter to New York.”


Photo of Roz Chast at KCRW by Amy Ta. 

Guests:
Roz Chast, author of “Going Into Town,” The New Yorker

More:
Cartoonist Roz Chast on Manhattan: ‘I feel more alive when I’m there’

Going Into Town

Roz Chast

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Cartoonist Roz Chast on Manhattan: ‘I feel more alive when I’m there’
For The Curious Blog

Cartoonist Roz Chast on Manhattan: ‘I feel more alive when I’m there’ Part of the pleasure of reading Roz Chast’s cartoons in the New Yorker is realizing your life isn’t so miserable after all. Her characters live in a world filled with… Read More

Nov 20, 2017

Handlebar’s Sandra Adu Zelli on the 5 best ingredients for a kickass winter salad
For The Curious Blog

Handlebar’s Sandra Adu Zelli on the 5 best ingredients for a kickass winter salad People in Santa Barbara aren’t used to standing in line. The one exception may be Handlebar Coffee Roasters, where it’s common to see cyclists and hipsters waiting out the door.… Read More

Nov 17, 2017

4 mysterious sounds hidden in shortwave radio
For The Curious Blog

4 mysterious sounds hidden in shortwave radio The shortwave radio spectrum is a mysterious place. Read More

Nov 15, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

Podcast Survey
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed