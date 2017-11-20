Photo: Charles Manson talks during an interview August 25, 1989. (Calvin Hom/Reuters)
How Charles Manson became a recurring character in LA
Charles Manson died Sunday night in a hospital in Kern County. He was, of course, a pathological cult leader who directed gruesome murders. He also helped redefine Los Angeles for the whole country.
This morning, the Los Angeles Times revealed it’s planning to publish complaints from six women against Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra. Other recently accused men include New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush, actor Jeffrey Tambor, and music producer Russell Simmons. The accusations range from rape to inappropriate comments. Many people see a watershed moment here. But could there be a backlash?
Guests:
Lili Loofbourow, The Week (@Millicentsomer)
Emily Bazelon, New York Times magazine / Yale Law School (@EmilyBazelon)
Democratic Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra announced today that he won’t seek re-election next year -- amid new allegations of sexual impropriety. Also, Los Angeles’ body camera policy is under fire after the local CBS station obtained footage potentially showing an officer placing a bag of cocaine on a suspect in a hit-and-run accident.
Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)
Charles Manson died Sunday night in a hospital in the Central Valley. He was more than a pathological cult leader who directed gruesome murders. We look at what he meant for Los Angeles and the city’s place in the world.
Guests:
Warren Olney, Host, 'To the Point' and 'Olney in L.A.' (@warrenolney)
Shannon Michael Cane died this month at age 43. He was credited with making art book fairs a huge thing in LA and New York. At this year’s LA fair, 15,000 people turned up at the MOCA Geffen on just one day. They were there to check out the limited edition books, zines, and art pieces on offer from hundreds of publishers, galleries, artists, and booksellers.
Guests:
Hrag Vartanian, Hyperallergic.com (@hragv)
Part of the pleasure of reading Roz Chast’s cartoons in the New Yorker is realizing your life isn’t so miserable after all. Her characters live in a world filled with petty disappointments. Her books have titles like “What I Hate: From A to Z,” and “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?” But her new book is a celebration of her favorite place: “Going into Town: A Love Letter to New York.”
Photo of Roz Chast at KCRW by Amy Ta.
Guests:
Roz Chast, author of “Going Into Town,” The New Yorker
