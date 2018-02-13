ON AIR
How common is domestic abuse?

White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter resigned last week after his two ex-wives and a former girlfriend accused him of physical and emotional abuse. Domestic violence affects women across the board. We talk with a wealthy, Harvard-educated woman who was married to an abusive man.

Feb 13, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

An illustration showing the effects of domestic violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rusty Frank)

How many White House staffers only have partial security clearance? 7 MIN, 18 SEC

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday contradicted the White House’s claim that Rob Porter’s background check wasn’t complete. Porter stepped down as President Trump’s staff secretary last week following news that his two ex-wives and a former girlfriend accused him of domestic violence. We learn why Porter - plus Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner - were granted only temporary security clearance, and what the whole vetting process entails.

Guests:
Matt Zapotosky, Washington Post (@mattzap)

More:
Dozens at White House lack permanent security clearancesc
The nation’s top spies said Russia will attempt to undermine the 2018 midterm elections

Dispelling the myth that strong women don't end up in abusive relationships 8 MIN, 59 SEC

White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter resigned last week after his two ex-wives and a former girlfriend accused him of physical and emotional abuse. Domestic violence affects women across the board. Leslie Morgan Steiner knows firsthand. She’s a Harvard grad and well regarded author. She married a man who regularly beat her, held guns to her head, strangled her, and more. She shares her personal story and responds to the Porter scandal.


Leslie Morgan Steiner is the author of several books,
including "Crazy Love." Photo(s) by Joy Asico. 

Guests:
Leslie Morgan Steiner, author, 'Crazy Love'

More:
Maybe it’s not surprising the White House kept Rob Porter around
Rob Porter is my ex-husband. Here’s what you should know about abuse.

Chile cracks down on junk food 8 MIN, 30 SEC

Chile's government is forcing multinational companies like Kellogg’s and Pepsi to stop overtly marketing their products to kids, and to put warning labels on their food. Cartoon animals on sugary cereal boxes? Gone. Foods with hidden toys inside them? Banned. Craving a soda? You have to pay a nearly 20 percent sales tax.

Guests:
Andrew Jacobs, The New York Times (@AndrewJacobsNYT)

More:
In Sweeping War on Obesity, Chile Slays Tony the Tiger

Oscar-nominated 'Coco' looks at love for music and family 15 MIN, 16 SEC

In Pixar’s latest animated film “Coco,” young Miguel is an aspiring musician whose family has banned music in their home for generations. But he chases his musical passion into the Land of the Dead on Dia de los Muertos. “Coco” is nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated film this year.



Film stills from Pixar's "Coco." Photos courtesy of Disney. 

Guests:
Adrian Molina, screenwriter, songwriter, and co-director of Pixar’s Coco (@AdrianTheMolina)

Chloe Kim becomes a star at the winter Olympics 9 MIN, 24 SEC

Torrance native Chloe Kim is the big star of the Olympics so far. The snowboarder is just 17 years old. She won gold Monday night. We learn about Kim -- plus the biathlon, which involves cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.

Guests:
Christian Bordal, Producer, 'Press Play' (@ChristianBordal)

