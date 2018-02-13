How common is domestic abuse?

White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter resigned last week after his two ex-wives and a former girlfriend accused him of physical and emotional abuse. Domestic violence affects women across the board. Leslie Morgan Steiner knows firsthand. She’s a Harvard grad and well regarded author. She married a man who regularly beat her, held guns to her head, strangled her, and more. She shares her personal story and responds to the Porter scandal.



