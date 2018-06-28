Motel owner Joe Patel poses at his motel. Photo credit: Matt Rogers.
How do motel owners feel about housing the homeless?
We meet some motel owners who are turning their properties over for use as homeless shelters, and others who aren’t so sure that’s a good idea.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Chuck Schumer said the Senate should wait to confirm a new Supreme Court nominee -- using the same argument Republican Mitch McConnell used to refuse to vote on President Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland. But Schumer doesn’t control the Senate. So there’s little chance Republicans will wait. That leaves activist Democrats wondering if there’s anything they can do to influence who ends up on the Supreme Court after Anthony Kennedy steps down at the end of July.
Dan Pfeiffer. Photo credit: Amy Ta
Guests:
Dan Pfeiffer, Former White House Director of Communications (@danpfeiffer)
Republican Rod Rosenstein -- appointed by Donald Trump to oversee the Russia investigation -- faced heated attacks by fellow Republicans at a hearing today. We learn what happened, and why.
Guests:
Matt Zapotosky, Washington Post (@mattzap)
More:
Rosenstein and Wray to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Inspector General Report.
Owner operator of the Palm Tree motel in North Hills, Mike Patel said he already has half his rooms occupied by homeless families and is paid by vouchers from families sent by homeless service provider LA Family Housing. However, other owners aren’t so sure that’s a good idea.
Guests:
Deepa Fernandes, Reporter, KCET (@deepafern)
Bikram Choudhury created Bikram Yoga, a 26-pose routine performed in 100-degree rooms. At his peak, more than 600 yoga studios in the US bore his name. Choudhury could command more than $10,000 from every person who wanted to attend his training sessions. But six women ultimately accused Choudhury of sexual assault and harassment. The scandal destroyed his empire. It left hundreds of his devotees and those who built their businesses and livelihoods around his yoga reeling. That story is the focus of the latest season of ESPN’s 30 for 30 podcast series.
Guests:
Julia Lowrie Henderson, Reporter on ESPN’s 30-for-30 podcast series on Bikram Yoga
More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand
Press Play Special: Justice Kennedy’s retirement The Supreme Court is about to get more conservative. Justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring at the end of July. Although nominated by Ronald Reagan, he was the court’s swing vote. Trump’s next nominee will be firmly on the right.
Justice Kennedy to retire Justice Anthony Kennedy announced today that he will retire. Even though Kennedy was appointed by Republican President Ronald Reagan, he was seen the court’s swing vote. Kennedy sided with the court’s more liberal justices on some big decision on gay rights.
When homeless shelters are full, families call motels 'home' This year’s homeless count found three quarters of the 53,000 homeless people remain unsheltered. City and county leaders are building permanent housing -- a long term solution -- while looking for emergency measures like building temporary tent shelters. They also recently passed a law to make it easier to convert motels into homeless shelters.
A biotech billionaire and journalism vet aim to strengthen the LA Times Local biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong paid $500 million for the Times, along with the San Diego Union Tribune and a few other local papers. He quickly hired Norman Pearlstine as the new executive editor for the Times. Pearlstine has spent some 50 years in journalism. They plan to turn the paper around after years of turmoil, top editors coming and going, and low staff morale.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Motel owners see altruism and opportunity in sheltering the homeless Joe Patel has a vision for using motels to stem the homelessness crisis, and he’s on a mission to make it real. Patel grew up in a motel in Mid… Read More
Does tent living offer lessons for affordable housing? By Frances Anderton and Avishay Artsy While Los Angeles officials work to build more permanent homeless housing, and shelter beds continue to fill, many are still sleeping in tents, pitched… Read More