How do motel owners feel about housing the homeless?

We meet some motel owners who are turning their properties over for use as homeless shelters, and others who aren’t so sure that’s a good idea.

Jun 28, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Motel owner Joe Patel poses at his motel. Photo credit: Matt Rogers.

Democrats try to figure out how to be relevant 12 MIN, 1 SEC

Chuck Schumer said the Senate should wait to confirm a new Supreme Court nominee -- using the same argument Republican Mitch McConnell used to refuse to vote on President Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland. But Schumer doesn’t control the Senate. So there’s little chance Republicans will wait. That leaves activist Democrats wondering if there’s anything they can do to influence who ends up on the Supreme Court after Anthony Kennedy steps down at the end of July.


Dan Pfeiffer. Photo credit: Amy Ta

Guests:
Dan Pfeiffer, Former White House Director of Communications (@danpfeiffer)

Rod Rosenstein is in the hot seat 5 MIN, 54 SEC

Republican Rod Rosenstein -- appointed by Donald Trump to oversee the Russia investigation -- faced heated attacks by fellow Republicans at a hearing today. We learn what happened, and why.

Guests:
Matt Zapotosky, Washington Post (@mattzap)

More:
Rosenstein and Wray to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Inspector General Report.

Motel owners on housing the homeless 14 MIN, 25 SEC

Owner operator of the Palm Tree motel in North Hills, Mike Patel said he already has half his rooms occupied by homeless families and is paid by vouchers from families sent by homeless service provider LA Family Housing. However, other owners aren’t so sure that’s a good idea.

This segment was produced with support from the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation.


Guests:
Deepa Fernandes, Reporter, KCET (@deepafern)

The rise and fall of the man behind Bikram Yoga 15 MIN, 47 SEC

Bikram Choudhury created Bikram Yoga, a 26-pose routine performed in 100-degree rooms. At his peak, more than 600 yoga studios in the US bore his name. Choudhury could command more than $10,000 from every person who wanted to attend his training sessions. But six women ultimately accused Choudhury of sexual assault and harassment. The scandal destroyed his empire. It left hundreds of his devotees and those who built their businesses and livelihoods around his yoga reeling. That story is the focus of the latest season of ESPN’s 30 for 30 podcast series.

Guests:
Julia Lowrie Henderson, Reporter on ESPN’s 30-for-30 podcast series on Bikram Yoga

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir

For The Curious
Motel owners see altruism and opportunity in sheltering the homeless
For The Curious Blog

Motel owners see altruism and opportunity in sheltering the homeless Joe Patel has a vision for using motels to stem the homelessness crisis, and he’s on a mission to make it real. Patel grew up in a motel in Mid… Read More

Jun 28, 2018

Does tent living offer lessons for affordable housing?
For The Curious Blog

Does tent living offer lessons for affordable housing? By Frances Anderton and Avishay Artsy While Los Angeles officials work to build more permanent homeless housing, and shelter beds continue to fill, many are still sleeping in tents, pitched… Read More

Jun 28, 2018

With the foot soldiers in the fight against homelessness
For The Curious Blog

With the foot soldiers in the fight against homelessness When Larmar Avila is out on the streets meeting the people and trying to build trust, he makes sure to bring plenty of one thing to help break the ice:… Read More

Jun 28, 2018

