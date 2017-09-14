Mario Savio, shown here at a victory rally in UC Berkeley's Sproul Plaza on Dec. 9, 1964, was the face of the free speech movement. (Photo courtesy by Sam Churchill)
How free speech has changed at Berkeley: 1960s v. today
UC Berkeley is planning big security measures for Thursday’s speech by conservative writer Ben Shapiro. This comes ahead of the university’s Free Speech Week. Steve Bannon, Ann Coulter, and Milo Yiannopoulos are scheduled to make appearances.
Conservative writer Ben Shapiro is speaking at UC Berkeley tonight, and the campus is bracing for more violent protests. Shapiro’s visit comes ahead of Berkeley’s Free Speech Week that begins Sept. 24. More than a dozen speakers are scheduled to make appearances, including Steve Bannon, Ann Coulter, and Milo Yiannopoulos. Berkeley has already suffered clashes between far-right groups and the left. A lot of people would like to see these speeches cancelled by the university. But the University’s new chancellor, Carol Christ, says she believes “very strongly in Ben Shapiro’s right to speak on campus.”
Guests:
Michael Mark Cohen, UC Berkeley
Nanette Asimov, San Francisco Chronicle (@NanetteAsimov)
More:
UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol T. Christ: 'Free speech has itself become controversial'
The iPhone X boasts an edge-to-edge display, facial recognition technology, no home button, wireless charging, and a better camera. Should you be swayed by the hype and go for it? We also discuss the story of Instagram taking down a photo of a mom with her son, who has a facial disfigurement.
Guests:
Xeni Jardin, BoingBoing.net (@xeni)
President Trump had dinner with Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi last night. They discussed ways of letting some Dreamers stay in the U.S. Schumer and Pelosi say a deal was struck. Trump denied that claim on Twitter, but this morning conceded that a bipartisan agreement is “fairly close.”
Guests:
Ted Hesson, Politico (@tedhesson)
More:
Trump, Dems move closer to deal on DACA
Trump, Democrats confirm outline of DACA deal, despite denials
Danielle Allen became a Harvard professor. Her cousin Michael died young after spending years in prison. They lived not far from each other. In a new book, Danielle Allen tries to understand how her cousin Michael’s life could have been different. She finds the answer in California’s harsh sentencing of juvenile offenders.
Guests:
Danielle Allen, author, “Cuz: The Life and Times of Michael A” (@dsallentess)
Danielle S. Allen
CREDITS
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
