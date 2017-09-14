How free speech has changed at Berkeley: 1960s v. today

Conservative writer Ben Shapiro is speaking at UC Berkeley tonight, and the campus is bracing for more violent protests. Shapiro’s visit comes ahead of Berkeley’s Free Speech Week that begins Sept. 24. More than a dozen speakers are scheduled to make appearances, including Steve Bannon, Ann Coulter, and Milo Yiannopoulos. Berkeley has already suffered clashes between far-right groups and the left. A lot of people would like to see these speeches cancelled by the university. But the University’s new chancellor, Carol Christ, says she believes “very strongly in Ben Shapiro’s right to speak on campus.”

Guests:

Michael Mark Cohen, UC Berkeley

Nanette Asimov, San Francisco Chronicle (@NanetteAsimov)

More:

UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol T. Christ: 'Free speech has itself become controversial'

