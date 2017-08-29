How Houston, New Orleans, and Los Angeles are vulnerable to flooding

After going offshore, Tropical Storm Harvey is now poised to return to Houston. Residents near two dams have been told to evacuate, as officials release water from them. We speak with a local journalist who reported a year ago why Houston wasn’t prepared for a storm like this one. And Los Angeles has some of the same conditions, and could see catastrophic flooding in the event of a major storm. We find out how city officials are preparing.

Guests:

Kiah Collier, Texas Tribune (@KiahCollier)

Mark Schleifstein, Times-Picayune (@mschleifsteintp)

Kate Hutton, City of Los Angeles' Emergency Management Department (@ReadyLA)

More:

New warnings about risk of major flooding on L.A. River amid new development, revitalization

Right Before Harvey, Trump Nixed a Rule Designed to Protect Cities From Flood Risks

