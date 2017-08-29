Photo: Residents wade through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont Place, Texas, U.S., on August 28, 2017. (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)
How Houston, New Orleans, and Los Angeles are vulnerable to flooding
We find out why Houston wasn’t prepared for a storm like Harvey, and how Los Angeles city officials are preparing for possible catastrophic flooding in the event of a major storm.
After going offshore, Tropical Storm Harvey is now poised to return to Houston. Residents near two dams have been told to evacuate, as officials release water from them. We speak with a local journalist who reported a year ago why Houston wasn’t prepared for a storm like this one. And Los Angeles has some of the same conditions, and could see catastrophic flooding in the event of a major storm. We find out how city officials are preparing.
Kiah Collier, Texas Tribune (@KiahCollier)
Mark Schleifstein, Times-Picayune (@mschleifsteintp)
Kate Hutton, City of Los Angeles' Emergency Management Department (@ReadyLA)
New warnings about risk of major flooding on L.A. River amid new development, revitalization
Right Before Harvey, Trump Nixed a Rule Designed to Protect Cities From Flood Risks
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is touring the storm devastation in Texas. But will he be able to offer meaningful help to the thousands of people who may need it in the coming months? His agency is underfunded and understaffed.
Alec MacGillis, ProPublica (@AlecMacGillis)
A North Korean missile flew over the island of Hokkaido, Japan on Tuesday. Bullet trains stopped, and some TV stations interrupted programming to warn people to take shelter. It’s only the third time North Korea has fired a rocket over Japan. The Japanese Prime Minister called it an “unprecedented, serious and grave threat.”
David Sanger, New York Times (@SangerNYT)
Tensions with North Korea are as high as they’ve been since most of us can remember. Threatened missile launches from the North have been met with talk of “fire and fury” from President Trump. While war rhetoric has been a regular fixture of the Korean situation since the shooting stopped in 1953, the current back-and-forth feels different to many Koreans and Korean-Americans. KCRW’s Benjamin Gottlieb got a sense of that in LA and during a recent visit to South Korea.
Benjamin Gottlieb, Afternoon News Producer (@benjamin_max)
The freewheeling downtown Indian gastropub Badmaash recently started a new wine program. Maybe you think foods heavy on cumin and curry powder wouldn’t pair well with some of Europe’s world-famous grapes. But it’s just a matter of knowing which wines you should reach for.
Katherine Spiers, LA Weekly; Producer of Smarth Mouth (@katherinespiers)
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
