Southern California has more than 1,000 licensed rehab centers, and many unlicensed sober living homes. But some of these rehab centers are taking advantage of a loosely regulated industry to exploit addicts. The addicts become a means for clinics to bilk both insurers and taxpayers out of hundreds of millions of dollars, while doing little to treat those desperate for help. That’s according to a new series in the O.C. Register.

Guests:

Andre Mouchard, OC Register (@andremouchard)

Teri Sforza, OC Register (@TeriSforza)

More:

How some Southern California drug rehab centers exploit addiction

