Photo: A woman reacts during a multifaith vigil for victims of the attack on the Manchester Arena, in Manchester, May 24, 2017. (Stefan Wermuth/Reuters)
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Gina Pollack
The latest on the Manchester attack and ISIS
ISIS has claimed responsibility for the terrorist bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people. Authorities now have at least five people in custody and they are looking for more. We discuss the latest in the investigation and ISIS’s communication strategy, including the group’s use of social media
Guests:
Griff Witte, Washington Post (@griffwitte)
Rukmini Callimachi, New York Times (@rcallimachi)
Rosa Parks kicked off the Montgomery bus boycott, and devoted her life to fighting for civil rights. But when she went home, she liked to cook. The Library of Congress released her personal documents, and among them is a recipe for “Featherlite Pancakes,” written on the back of a banking envelope.
Dan Pashman visited Rosa Parks' nieces Sheila McCauley Keys and Deborah Ann Ross to share a meal and learn more about their aunt. Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman.
Rosa Parks' pancakes recipe has a special ingredient: peanut butter. Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman.
Guests:
Dan Pashman, Sporkful Podcast (@TheSporkful)
Southern California has more than 1,000 licensed rehab centers, and many unlicensed sober living homes. But some of these rehab centers are taking advantage of a loosely regulated industry to exploit addicts. The addicts become a means for clinics to bilk both insurers and taxpayers out of hundreds of millions of dollars, while doing little to treat those desperate for help. That’s according to a new series in the O.C. Register.
Guests:
Andre Mouchard, OC Register (@andremouchard)
Teri Sforza, OC Register (@TeriSforza)
More:
How some Southern California drug rehab centers exploit addiction
Expensive ceramics, sack dresses, $30 packets of “Moon Powder.” All of this is part of a new aesthetic writer Jenni Avins calls, “Silverlake Shaman.” It is not a cheap look to cultivate, but Avins doesn’t expect the trend to go away anytime soon.
Guests:
Jenni Avins, Quartz (@jenniavins)