How meth is changing Skid Row

Meth is on the rise in Los Angeles, particularly in some neighborhoods like Skid Row. Social workers and police are concerned about the growth in meth use because people on the drug can be violent and erratic. KCRW’s Anna Scott has been reporting on how this increase is changing the area that’s been ground zero for LA’s homelessness crisis.

Guests:

Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)