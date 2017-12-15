ON AIR
How meth is changing Skid Row

We go to Skid Row, where there’s a surge in meth use. The trend worries social workers and the police because people on meth can be violent and erratic.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Dec 15, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo of a shelter on Skid Row, Downtown Los Angeles by Timothy Krause

The spread of meth on Skid Row 9 MIN, 8 SEC

Meth is on the rise in Los Angeles, particularly in some neighborhoods like Skid Row. Social workers and police are concerned about the growth in meth use because people on the drug can be violent and erratic. KCRW’s Anna Scott has been reporting on how this increase is changing the area that’s been ground zero for LA’s homelessness crisis.

Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)

Accused of rape, hip-hop's Russell Simmons fights back 10 MIN, 40 SEC

Twelve women have accused music mogul Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. Earlier today, fashion publicist Kelly Cutrone told Page Six that Simmons tried to rape her in the early '90s. The New York Police Department has opened an investigation. But yesterday on Instagram, Simmons called the new claims “an insane pile on,” and posted an image of the words #NotMe.

Guests:
Charis Kubrin, UC Irvine (@cekubrin)
Monique Judge, The Root

More:
Russell Simmons Responds To Sexual Assault Claims With #NotMe Campaign
NYPD opens investigation into Russell Simmons amid rape allegations

'Last Jedi' is a fitting tribute to Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia 11 MIN, 56 SEC

Our critics review the animated feature “Ferdinand,” an update of the beloved children’s book about a bull with a big heart; “Birdboy: The Forgotten Children,” which has hand-drawn animations; and the blockbuster “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Guests:
Amy Nicholson, Film Critic (@theamynicholson)
Roth Cornet, HitFix (@RothCornet)

'I, Tonya' builds empathy for villainized Tonya Harding 13 MIN, 53 SEC


Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding at the 1994 Olympics in "I, Tonya."

In 1994, beloved figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was clubbed in the knees right before the Olympic games. Jeff Gillooly, the ex-husband of Kerrigan’s teammate (and competitor) Tonya Harding, confessed to hiring a hitman to sabotage Kerrigan. He spent 18 months in prison. But the real blame fell on Tonya Harding. The media painted her as a storybook villain from the wrong side of the tracks. She was banned from professional skating for life. That story is the subject of the new film “I, Tonya.”


Margot Robbie and director Craig Gillespie on the set of "I, Tonya." 
Photos courtesy of Neon and 30West.


Director Craig Gillespie at KCRW. Photo by Amy Ta.

Guests:
Craig Gillespie, director of "I,Tonya"

More:
The Surreal Story of How Tonya Harding Inspired Awards Season’s Scrappiest Contender

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

