Photo: Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, introduces the iPhone x during a launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2017. (Stephen Lam/Reuters)
How risky is facial recognition technology?
Apple made a big announcement about new products, including a phone with facial recognition software. Facial recognition is already being used a lot more widely than you’d think. The FBI has photos of half of all Americans in its database. The Europeans and the Chinese use it all the time.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Apple has announced its latest slate of new products, including a phone with facial recognition software. Facial recognition is already being used a lot more widely than you’d think. The FBI has photos of half of all Americans in its database. The Europeans and the Chinese use it all the time.
Guests:
Hal Hodson, The Economist (@halhod)
Three years ago, video game developer Zoë Quinn broke up with her boyfriend. He retaliated by posting an angry online diatribe against her that caused an internet firestorm, which still hasn’t ended. But Quinn has fought back, and even created an organization to help others that are targets of online harassment. Now she’s written a book about her experiences.
Guests:
Zoë Quinn, video game developer, and author of “Crash Override: How Gamergate (Nearly) Destroyed My Life, and How We Can Win the Fight Against Online Hate” (@UnburntWitch)
Zoe Quinn
Hillary Clinton is trying to defend herself and apportion blame for her presidential election loss in a new book titled “What Happened.” We get reaction from a political writer who’s read it.
Guests:
Erin Gloria Ryan, The Daily Beast (@morninggloria)
More:
Hillary Clinton’s ‘What Happened’: A National Monument to Getting It Wrong
At 10 a.m. August 19, more than 400 aspiring and experienced radio producers from around the world took part in KCRW’s fifth annual 24-hour Radio Race. In the end, they delivered 136 short stories in a single day. The pieces were judged on creativity, storytelling, technical skill and incorporation of the theme: “Down For Whatever.” Here are the winners.
Guests:
Bob Carlson, host and producer, 'UnFictional'
CREDITS
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
LATEST BLOG POSTS
KCRW’s 24-hour radio race winners! Congrats to KCRW’s 24-hour Radio Race winners! At 10 a.m. August 19, more than 400 aspiring and experienced radio producers from around the world took part in our fifth annual… Read More
What it’s like to do KCRW’s 24-hour Radio Race for the first time A few weeks ago five reporters from the Boyle Heights Beat in East L.A. participated in KCRWs annual Radio Race, where teams of audio producers have 24 hours to turn… Read More