How risky is facial recognition technology?

Three years ago, video game developer Zoë Quinn broke up with her boyfriend. He retaliated by posting an angry online diatribe against her that caused an internet firestorm, which still hasn’t ended. But Quinn has fought back, and even created an organization to help others that are targets of online harassment. Now she’s written a book about her experiences.

Guests:

Zoë Quinn, video game developer, and author of “Crash Override: How Gamergate (Nearly) Destroyed My Life, and How We Can Win the Fight Against Online Hate” (@UnburntWitch)