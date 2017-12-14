Photo: A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)
How the Disney-Fox deal could change what you watch
Disney has agreed to a $52 billion deal to take over the majority of 21st Century Fox. We learn how the purchase could change what you watch on TV, in theaters, and online. This deal was announced just hours before the FCC voted to end net neutrality. We find out how that will change the internet and when.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Kim Masters, host, 'The Business' (@kimmasters)
Peter Kafka, Senior Editor, All Things Digital
More:
Disney Makes $52.4 Billion Deal for 21st Century Fox in Big Bet on Streaming
Disney's deal to buy Fox studio could bring substantial layoffs, analysts say
Here's what Disney is acquiring in its blockbuster deal with 21st Century Fox
The deadline to sign up for health insurance through Obamacare means different things depending on what state you live in. In California, December 15 marks the last day to sign up if you want your insurance to kick in at the beginning of 2018. But Californians will have until the end of January to pick a plan. In most other states, Friday is the last day to sign up for a health plan -- period.
Guests:
Michell Eloy, Producer, 'Press Play'
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has filed some 20 lawsuits against the Trump administration this year, covering immigration, health care, the environment and more. He talks about challenging Trump, prioritizing public safety, concerns over the GOP tax bill, and whether he’ll endorse someone in next year’s elections.
Xavier Becerra is the California Attorney General.
Photo: California Department of Justice.
Guests:
Xavier Becerra, Congressman (D-CA) (@RepBecerra)
Christopher “Quest” Rainey and Christine’a
“Ma Quest” Rainey. Credit: Colleen Stepanian.
Christopher Rainey is known as “Quest” around his North Philadelphia neighborhood, which is poor and often violent. He juggles various jobs, and struggles to take care of his wife and young daughter. He and his wife created a home music studio to nurture young, aspiring hip-hop artists in their community. A new documentary shows an intimate portrait of the Rainey family.
Christopher “Quest” Rainey, Isaiah Byrd, Christine’a “Ma Quest”
Rainey, and Patricia “PJ” Rainey. Credit: Carina Romano.
Jonathan Olshefski, director. Credit: Carina Romano.
Guests:
Jonathan Olshefski, director, “Quest” (@questthedoc)
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
