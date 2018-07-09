ON AIR
How the Federalist Society shapes the Supreme Court

President Trump will make his Supreme Court pick this evening. He's reportedly whittled his options down to four people. All are younger than 55, meaning they're likely to be on the court for decades. They all come from a list compiled by the conservative Federalist Society.

Jul 09, 2018

The Federalist Society's outsized influence in shaping the Supreme Court 12 MIN, 33 SEC

President Trump will announce his Supreme Court pick this evening. He’s reportedly whittled his options down to four people. All are younger than 55, meaning they’re likely to be on the court for decades. They all come from a list compiled by the conservative Federalist Society.

Guests:
Amanda Hollis-Brusky, Pomona College, author of the book “Ideas with Consequences: The Federalist Society and the Conservative Counterrevolution” (@HollisBrusky)

More:
Opposition to Breast-Feeding Resolution by U.S. Stuns World Health Officials

Trump administration gets more time to reunite migrant families 8 MIN, 6 SEC

The Trump Administration asked for more time to reunite some families separated at the border, and U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego approved. Tuesday was the original deadline to reunite about 100 children younger than five with their parents. The White House says about half of those families will be released together by the deadline. The judge wants an update on the rest by tomorrow. These kids represent a tiny fraction of the 3000 or so who are supposed to be back with their parents by the end of this month

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

Why the U.S. went to bat for the formula industry at a UN meeting on breastfeeding 9 MIN, 14 SEC

This spring, the World Health Organization introduced a resolution supporting breastfeeding babies. Ecuador was supposed to introduce the resolution. But U.S. opposed it. The New York Times reports that the U.S. threatened to punish Ecuador with harsh trade measures and to withdraw military aid. So Ecuador backed out, as well as other countries that were afraid of American reprisals. Finally, Russia stepped in and introduced the resolution. It passed with some minor modifications.

Guests:
Jennifer Grayson, author of “Unlatched: The Evolution of Breastfeeding and the Making of a Controversy” (@jennigrayson)

Lakeith Stanfield on 'Sorry to Bother You' 19 MIN, 4 SEC

“Sorry to Bother You” is a surreal comedy set in the near future in Oakland. Lakeith Stanfield plays a telemarketer who becomes successful after he begins using a “white voice” on his calls. Stanfield talks about why the script spoke to him.


Actor Lakeith Stanfield at KCRW. Photo by Amy Ta. 

Guests:
Lakeith Stanfield, Actor (@lakeithlakeith)

CREDITS

Image of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, DC by Roman Boed.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

