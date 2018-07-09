How the Federalist Society shapes the Supreme Court

President Trump will announce his Supreme Court pick this evening. He’s reportedly whittled his options down to four people. All are younger than 55, meaning they’re likely to be on the court for decades. They all come from a list compiled by the conservative Federalist Society.

Guests:

Amanda Hollis-Brusky, Pomona College, author of the book “Ideas with Consequences: The Federalist Society and the Conservative Counterrevolution” (@HollisBrusky)

More:

