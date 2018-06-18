ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

How to keep your aging body in tip-top shape

We discover tips from elite athletes who are testing the latest diets and technologies. We find out what’s snake oil, and what’s useful.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 18, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Nancy Pelosi to visit El Cajon detention facility 16 MIN, 46 SEC

The Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy has children separated from their parents, and adults sent to federal prisons. Those prisons are already understaffed. The influx of immigrants is creating a potentially dangerous situation for prisoners and guards. We look at a facility in El Cajon that’s housing children, and go to Victorville, where 1000 adult migrants have been sent.

Guests:
Kate Morrissey, San Diego Union-Tribune (@bgirledukate)
John Kostelnik, American Federation of Government Employees

More:
When children are separated from their parents at the border, here is where they go next
Federal prison workers protest in Victorville, saying the transfer of detainees creates a dangerous situation

SCOTUS punted on two of the most highly anticipated cases on its docket 9 MIN, 4 SEC

Court watchers were waiting for the Supreme Court’s rulings on partisan gerrymandering in cases from Wisconsin and Maryland. Those cases had potential to reshape the electoral map. But the justices sidestepped any sweeping decisions on how political parties draw district lines, and ruled more narrowly.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

How pro athletes maintain high performance into old age 14 MIN, 9 SEC

How do you stay in shape as you get older? We discover tips from elite athletes who are testing the latest diets and technologies. We find out what’s snake oil, and what’s maybe useful for you.

Guests:
Jeff Bercovici, journalist and author of “Play On: The New Science Of Elite Performance At Any Age” (@jeffbercovici)

Back under local ownership, LA Times gets a new executive editor 7 MIN, 6 SEC

The sale of the Los Angeles Times is final today. Billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong spent $500 million to buy the paper, along with the San Diego Union-Tribune and some other smaller titles. The deal brings the papers back under local ownership and away from Chicago-based Tronc. Soon-Shiong appointed a new executive editor, veteran journalist Norman Pearlstine. USC Annenberg Journalism Professor Gabriel Kahn wrote an open letter to Soon-Shiong on Sunday.

Guests:
Gabriel Kahn, University of Southern California (@gabekahn)

More:
An Open Letter to Patrick Soon-Shiong

CREDITS

Fitness image courtesy of Costculator.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Curious Coast: One listener’s personal connection to City Hall
For The Curious Blog

Curious Coast: One listener’s personal connection to City Hall A few weeks ago, Curious Coast set out to investigate a question of your choosing and followed your lead to a particularly iconic Los Angeles structure: City Hall. The question… Read More

Jun 14, 2018

What happens on the upper floors of L.A. City Hall?
For The Curious Blog

What happens on the upper floors of L.A. City Hall? We checked it out! Read More

Jun 14, 2018

Election Day: What to watch as the results come in
For The Curious Blog

Election Day: What to watch as the results come in There are 53 congressional races. Another 101 open seats in the California Legislature. Add to that heated statewide contests for offices that you’re familiar with (governor, attorney general) and a… Read More

Jun 05, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed