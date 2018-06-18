How to keep your aging body in tip-top shape

The Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy has children separated from their parents, and adults sent to federal prisons. Those prisons are already understaffed. The influx of immigrants is creating a potentially dangerous situation for prisoners and guards. We look at a facility in El Cajon that’s housing children, and go to Victorville, where 1000 adult migrants have been sent.
Guests:
Kate Morrissey, San Diego Union-Tribune (@bgirledukate)
John Kostelnik, American Federation of Government Employees
More:
When children are separated from their parents at the border, here is where they go next
Federal prison workers protest in Victorville, saying the transfer of detainees creates a dangerous situation